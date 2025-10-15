Salman Khan wows in floral sherwani as he returns to ramp as showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis after ages: Watch

Salman Khan turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis in Mumbai on Monday, October 14. The superstar walked the ramp after ages, dressed in a floral black sherwani set, amid cheers from the audience. Let's decode what he wore on the ramp. Salman Khan turns showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis.

Salman Khan turns showstopper for Vikram Phadnis

Last night, designer Vikram Phadnis celebrated 35 years in fashion with a grand showcase where he displayed his latest collection, Ananta. For the showstopper of his showcase, the designer invited Salman Khan, who walked the ramp with all his swagger and charisma.

The designer dressed Salman Khan in a stylish yet classic sherwani set from his new collection. The black embroidered ensemble highlights a collection that fuses traditional Indian motifs with modern elements.

Salman's ensemble features a bandhgala sherwani jacket, a matching kurta, and Pathani salwar. The jacket features an open front, a split bandhgala neckline, intricate floral embroidery done in gold and fuchsia pink shades, full-length sleeves, side slits, padded shoulders, and a fitted silhouette.

He wore a black kurta under the sherwani coat; it has a bandhgala collar, button closures on the bodice, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. The Pathani salwar, with its baggy silhouette, dress shoes, a slicked-back hairdo, and Salman's moustache, tied the ensemble together.

Meanwhile, Salman's appearance at the showcase reunited him with Sushmita Sen and drew cheers from celebrities, including Alizeh Agnihotri and Orry

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the moment and showered compliments on social media. One Instagram user wrote, “The transformation is insane.” Someone commented, “Bhaijaan stole the show.” A fan remarked, “Salman Khan walks, and the aura follows.” Several others dropped fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy hosting the 19th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. As for the movies, he will be next seen in Battle of Galwan.