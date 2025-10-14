Inside Salman Khan's humble 2 BHK house in Galaxy Apartment: Old video shows how superstar lived in his bachelor's den

Artistic, flavourful, and a proper bachelor's den, these three words describe Salman Khan's 2 BHK home in Galaxy Apartment. Situated in Bandra West, the apartment is home to the 59-year-old actor and his family, including his parents, Salim and Salma Khan. They have been living in the building for decades, making it a landmark for Salman's die-hard fans. Salman Khan waving at fans from his Galaxy apartment.

An old interview with Salman Khan, offered an inside glimpse into the actor's 2 BHK house, where he still resides. “Can u believe #SalmanKhan is still living in this 2 BHK flat in Galaxy?” they captioned the clip.

Inside Salman Khan's humble home in Galaxy Apartment

The old video offers a sneak peek of Salman's bachelor pad, featuring two bedrooms, an open kitchen space, and a large living room that is divided into a dining space, an entertainment area, and a section for entertaining guests.

The living room offers a glimpse into the actor's artistic tastes, featuring quirky furniture, paintings, centrepieces, lovely clocks, a six-seater dining table, and two television sets.

The highlight of Salman's house has to be the two metallic chairs, as the interviewer quipped, where the actor probably sat to relax and straighten his back. Another unique feature of his home is the two TV units placed adjacent to each other in the entertainment area. It is a ‘proper bachelor's den.’ Additionally, simple furnishings, soft lighting, and a neutral palette create a minimalist aesthetic in his space.

About Galaxy Apartment

Galaxy Apartment is situated in Bandra West. It is a prestigious area in Mumbai that is also home to other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, whose residence, ‘Mannat’, is very close to Salman’s.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy hosting the 19th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. As for the movies, he will be next seen in Battle of Galwan.