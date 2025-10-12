Rishab Shetty surprises fans during Kantara Chapter 1 screening at Gaiety Galaxy, receives petal shower and cheers

Actor Rishab Shetty is currently basking in the success of his film Kantara Chapter 1, which continues to enjoy its golden run at the box office. The actor recently experienced the outpouring of fan love firsthand when he made a surprise appearance at a screening of the film at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre. At the moment, Rishab Shetty is enjoying the success of his film Kantara Chapter 1,

As he waved from his car, fans greeted him with loud cheers and showered him with flower petals.

Rishab Shetty surprises fans at Gaiety theatre

To mark the success of his film and seek blessings, Rishab visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the morning of October 10. Keeping the celebrations going, he later made a surprise appearance at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra on Saturday. The people were delighted with the unexpected visit of the lead actor.

Several videos of Rishab arriving in his car and greeting fans from the sunroof have surfaced on social media. One such video shows him receiving a warm and grand welcome, with fans showering him with petals and cheering loudly as he waved from the car.

A massive crowd was seen surrounding his car, giving a glimpse of the whirlwind of excitement outside the theatre. The actor was seen warmly acknowledging the love and was spotted smiling and waving back at his fans.

Rishab’s visit to the theatre didn’t just touch fans on the streets. Social media users also praised the actor for his gesture, applauding him for taking the time to connect with his audience.

A fan posted, “#RishabShetty truly deserves all the respect… When #KantaraChapter1 hit the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai, the crowd welcomed @shetty_rishab with cheers, flowers, and flags. From struggling to get a single show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful screenings now, Rishab’s journey is pure passion and perseverance paying off. His film’s epic blend of folklore, culture, and raw emotion has captured hearts nationwide, making it one of the biggest hits of 2025. Mumbai’s fans greeted him with the love he truly deserved.”

A person shared, “Thank you, #Mumbai, for accepting, as we have never seen such a grand welcome for any south star in #Mumbai. #RishabShetty visits 50-year-old legacy Gaiety Galaxy theatre, & his Benz car is fully covered with flowers, huge crowd.”

About Kantara

At the moment, Rishab is basking in the appreciation coming his way for Kantara Chapter 1. The film, which was released on October 2, is working well at the box office. Written and directed by Rishab, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, is set a thousand years before the events of the film. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film is nearing the ₹400 crore mark in India.