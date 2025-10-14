Nita Ambani's rare, most expensive Hermes bag for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash costs $2 million, has 3,025 diamonds

Nita Ambani was one of the celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence on October 12. She attended the festivities with Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta. Nita Ambani carries the most expensive Hermès Birkin bag in the world.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's pearl anarkali, Rekha in signature silk saree: Best-dressed stars at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Though the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree and the boulder-sized emerald earrings mesmerised the internet, the real pièce de résistance of her look, however, was the Sac Bijou, Hermès’ bejewelled reincarnation of its most popular bag—the Birkin. Here's everything we know about Nita Ambani's super-exclusive and expensive accessory.

Nita Ambani's super rare Hermès bag

According to Sotheby's, the rare Sac Bijou bag is the most expensive Hermès Birkin bag in the world. There are only three Sac Bijou Birkins in existence, and each comes with a $2 million (approximately ₹17,73,24,200) price tag.

Per a luxury fashion Instagram page, Three Over Six, this remarkable handbag is meticulously crafted from solid 18k white gold and adorned with 3,025 dazzling diamonds. With a total carat weight of 111.09, the Birkin is not just an accessory but a statement piece that transforms the classic Birkin silhouette into wearable art.

Not intended to be used as a handbag, but rather as a bracelet, the Sac Bijou was designed by Pierre Hardy, the creative director of fine jewellery at Hermès, and released in 2012. The top flap of the bag was made to resemble crocodile skin, while the body, top handles, touret, Cadena lock, and clochette were covered in diamonds.

What did Nita Ambani wear to the party?

Manish Malhotra dressed Nita Ambani in a sequin saree from his signature collection. The luminous silver sequin saree showcases chevron detailing and an intricately structured drape, celebrating modern sophistication through the lens of heritage couture.

She styled the drape with a matching sequinned, sleeveless blouse and exquisite jewellery pieces from her own personal collection: rare heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings and a stunning emerald and diamond bracelet.

For the glam, Nita Ambani tied her tresses in a side-parted chignon bun, and for the glam, she opted for feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, a glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, and shimmery eyeshadow.