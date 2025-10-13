Kareena Kapoor's pearl anarkali, Rekha in signature silk saree: Best-dressed stars at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash on October 12, inviting the biggest stars from the entertainment industry. The stars, dressed in their finest attire, arrived for the celebrations. The guest list included names like Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Rekha, Kareena Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Preity Zinta, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and many more celebrities. Here's a look at our list of best-dressed celebrities from last night. Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Kareena Kapoor, Rekha and Urmila pose for the paparazzi.

Rekha

Serving evergreen elegance, Rekha attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in a golden yellow and red Kanjeevaram silk saree. No one champions the graceful six yards like the veteran actor does, and she proved the same with her drape last night. She paired the saree with exquisite jewels, including a matha patti, maang tika, bangles, kadhas, rings, jhumkis, ear chains, and an embellished potli bag.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has been dishing out one great fashion moment after another. For Manish's Diwali bash, she chose an ivory look: a backless pearl-adorned anarkali kurta set beautified with Chikankari work, sequin embroidery, and a heavily embellished dupatta. She paired the ensemble with a slicked-back top knot, statement jhumkis, a potli bag, and striking makeup.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria

Veer and Tara stole the show in elegant ethnic attire for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. While Veer wore an ivory Angrakha kurta set with a plunging V-neckline, Tara dazzled in a crystal-embellished beige and golden bandeau blouse, lehenga, and dupatta set. While Tara wore a siamond necklace to accessorise her attire, Veer wore a layered emerald necklace.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila turned heads at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in a sparkly silver lehenga and corset set. The crinkled lehenga skirt paired with a strapless bustier with a plunging sweetheart neckline, dazzling crystal embellishments, and a grey chiffon dupatta stole the show. Urmila wore the ensemble with crystal earrings, a statement ring, loose tresses, and fuchsia pink lip shade.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore sequinned sarees for the Diwali bash. While Nita's saree was a silver sequinned number, Radhika chose a see-through drape paired with diamond jewellery. Nita Ambani's boulder-sized emerald earrings, paired with a matching bracelet and a Hermès bag, rounded off her look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked magical in a golden ensemble that features a one-shoulder, crystal-embellished cut-out blouse, a floor-length skirt adorned with sequins and crystals, and an organza dupatta attached to the shoulder. She enhanced the ensemble with side-parted, loose locks and a striking glam look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday served one of her most gorgeous looks yet in a golden lehenga set. It featured an embellished super-cropped spaghetti-strapped blouse, a figure-hugging skirt, and a matching dupatta. She styled the ensemble with jhumkis, ear chains, and a half-tied hairdo.