Kareena Kapoor channels full-on ‘begum energy’ in Sabyasachi leopard saree, serves fashion goals for festive season

Kareena Kapoor never fails to turn heads whenever she steps out! The 45-year-old actor's fashion game is always on point, making every look a style lesson for fashion enthusiasts. On October 8, Bebo stole the spotlight once again at an event in Delhi, flaunting her ethnic side in a striking leopard-print saree. Let's break down her outfit and take some style inspiration. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor gives humble lungi a stylish upgrade during Greece holiday; flaunts her perfect beach body in new pics ) Kareena Kapoor stuns in leopard-print saree at Delhi event. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor stuns in leopard printed saree

On October 9, Kareena treated her fans with a delightful surprise, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Premiere night of a different kind!"

For the look, she became the muse for celebrity designer Sabyasachi, donning a stunning saree from his Resort 2015 collection. Crafted in luxurious, lightweight chiffon, the saree featured a chic yellow and black leopard print all over. Kareena styled it elegantly, letting the pallu drape effortlessly over her shoulders, adding a touch of grace to the bold print.

How she styled her look

She paired the saree with a matching deep-neckline bralette blouse and a coordinating full sleeves cape, perfectly showcasing the art of monochrome dressing. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, Kareena accessorised her look with a statement Kundan necklace adorned with blue and green emeralds, matching earrings, multiple rings, and completed the ensemble with a pair of sleek black pointed pumps.

Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Kareena's makeup featured brown eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, smudged kajal, rosy cheeks, a generous touch of highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose, she looked absolutely stunning.

Internet reaction

Kareena's pictures quickly grabbed attention online, racking up tons of likes and comments. One user wrote, "TALK ABOUT QUEEN ENERGY," another added, "Begum Jaan," while yet another commented, "Slayedddd so hardddd." Many others called her "queen," flooding the post with heart and fire emojis.