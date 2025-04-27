Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor stuns in simple white anarkali kurta set in new airport look, serves fresh summer fashion inspo. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 27, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor looked beautiful in a breezy white kurta set, effortlessly blending comfort and style for the perfect summer airport look. See how she nailed it.

Kareena Kapoor is truly the queen of airport looks, and every time she's spotted, she makes sure her fashion game is on point. Whether it's relaxed denim or a more traditional outfit, Bebo knows how to rock it all. Her latest appearance was no exception as she kept it simple yet stunning in a breezy kurta set, serving major summer fashion inspiration. Let's decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor wears simple white cotton kurta set, no makeup at airport; proves she can make anything look stylish )

Kareena Kapoor defines summer fashion with simple yet chic airport appearance. (Ashutosh Rai)
Kareena Kapoor defines summer fashion with simple yet chic airport appearance. (Ashutosh Rai)

Kareena Kapoor rocks simple white kurta look

In the photos and videos grabbing attention online, Kareena can be seen donning a simple white kurta crafted from breathable cotton fabric. It features a flattering scoop neckline accented with delicate black borders and a flared silhouette that added an easy, breezy charm to her look. She layered it with a long, full-sleeved jacket that came with tie-on detailing, which she stylishly left open.

Adding to the understated elegance was the beautifully intricate black swan embroidery on the top left and a butterfly motif near the hem, both carved with remarkable detail. These striking elements gave her outfit an extra touch of grace. She completed the ensemble with a pair of matching white pants, keeping the overall look crisp, chic and perfect for summer travel.

She accessorised her look with oversized rectangular sunglasses, a pair of stylish white heels with black toes, and an oversized black handbag. She kept her makeup minimal, opting for just blushed cheeks and pink lips. With her luscious tresses tied in a ponytail, she perfectly finished off her look.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again (2024), where she shared the screen with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Up next, she will appear in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
