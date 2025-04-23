Kareena Kapoor wears simple white cotton kurta set, no makeup at airport; proves she can make anything look stylish

Kareena Kapoor's recent airport look proves that sometimes less is truly more. The 44-year-old actor ditched her usual glam and stepped out in a simple white co-ord set paired with minimal makeup. Proving if anyone can pull off a laid-back look and make it fashionable, it's Bebo! Let's decode her look and pick up some fashion notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor daydreams about kadhi chawal while looking absolutely stunning in pastel green saree. See pics ) Kareena Kapoor shows how to travel in style with simple yet stylish airport outfit. (Instagram/@yogenshah_s)

Kareena Kapoor rocks simple white kurta set

For her latest airport look, Kareena opted for a cotton kurta set from the shelves of the brand Sangeeta Kilachand. Her kurta features a flattering V-neckline, long flared sleeves, and a striking asymmetric hemline. It comes adorned with shiny strips throughout, adding just the right amount of subtle sparkle, elevating the simplicity of the outfit.

She paired the kurta with matching straight-fitted pants, nailing the monochrome look with effortless grace. Kareena's outfit is a perfect example of how to travel in style without compromising on comfort.

How she styled her look

She accessorised her look with black rectangular sunglasses, a stylish black Bottega Veneta tote bag, and a pair of Chanel ballet flats. Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for just blushed cheeks and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in a middle parting, she perfectly finished off her look.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in 2024, where she shared the screen with a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Up next, Kareena will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, where she will star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.