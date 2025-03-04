Women’s Day: Ace your minimal makeup look for Women’s Day celebration in office; Here’s our makeup must-haves for you

Women’s Day is just around the corner, and we are sure by now your official mailbox must have been flooded with all the celebrations emails happening in the week. And we get your excitement level too! While you might have already decided your dress and footwear, time to amp up your makeup game too. And we suggest you flaunt a minimal makeup look for the celebration. Ace minimal makeup look for women's day

Loud lipsticks, mascaras, and glittery blushes are a big no for work, on the contrary, go for nude shades and shades of subtle pinks and mauves for office. Keep it bare minimum and flaunt your no-makeup or minimal makeup look in style.

Confused about what makeup products to go for? Fret not, we got you covered. Here is a list of makeup must-haves for you to enjoy the office celebration, keeping it low and simple.

Primer: The base of your makeup

A thumb rule for getting ready for any occasion is to apply a primer before you apply anything else. As the name suggests, a primer is a crucial makeup must-have. It acts like a base for your entire makeup, that helps your makeup to stay put for a long time. So, first thing first, use a primer on your face right after you have moisturised to prevent the makeup from melting and to stay put until your working hours. Primers also hides your blemishes and those spots, giving you a spotless base for makeup. Here are some of our top picks of primers for you.

Foundation: For flawless skin

You can choose to ditch a foundation if you wish to, but the fact is that it evens your skin tone by covering imperfections, redness, and blemishes. So, applying it right after your primer creates an even-toned skin, that is just perfect for any kind of makeup. Foundation comes in various textures, liquid, cream, powder, and stick, choosing one that fits right as per your skin’s texture is a crucial task. Furthermore, go for a foundation that is a shade lighter than your skin colour to create a minimal makeup look. Here are some of our top choices of foundation for you:

Kajal: For iconic eyes

We women have some love affair with kajal and most of us do not step out without applying it. Kajal not only highlight our eyes, it gives us an intense look. For an office party, apply kajal on your waterline to give it a simple and elegant look. Choose a smudge-proof kajal that would stay throughout your long working hours. Here are some of our top picks of kajal for you to try for the Women’s Day celebration in office.

Eyeliner: Add an oomph factor

When dressing up for an office celebration, keep your eyeliner subtle and of course avoid that winged eyeliner, no matter how much you like it. Keep it simple and elegant. Bring the game on with just a single, thin swipe, and you’re all set to flaunt your Women’s Day look. Try avoiding colourful eyeliners too and stick to your contemporary black one. Here are some of our top picks of eyeliners for you.

Mascara: For volumnious lashes

Mascara enhances the eyes by making lashes appear fuller and more defined. It is usually applied with a wand that coats the lashes evenly from root to tip. Accentuate your look by gliding a stroke of mascara that adds volume to your lashes. Blacken them, darken them, add length to them, but the tip would be, don’t overdo them. Go for a waterproof mascara, that won’t smudge throughout the celebration.

Eyeshadow: Play with subtle shades

Eyeshadows can complement your office look. Just be sure not to apply a dark shade of eyeshadow. Opt for nude and light pink for a minimal, less dramatic makeup look. Eyeshadow comes in powder, cream, and liquid forms and is available in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. So, try out these eyeshadow palettes for a minimal look.

Lipstick: A light shade to amp your look

Last, but not the least, lipstick can accentuate your entire look. Try a nude or light pink lipstick shade for your office party. Keep it minimal and matte. Glide your lips with a single swipe of liquid lipstick that would stay put throughout the celebration. Here are some of our top favourites for you.

FAQs on How do I choose the right foundation shade? Test shades on your jawline, not your hand. Look at it in natural light. Choose a shade that blends seamlessly into your skin.

What’s the difference between BB cream and foundation? BB cream is lighter, hydrating, and provides sheer coverage. Foundation offers more coverage and comes in various finishes (matte, dewy, etc.).

How can I make my makeup last longer? Use a primer before applying makeup. Set foundation with a translucent powder or setting spray. Choose long-wear or waterproof formulas for certain products.

What’s the best way to apply eyeliner for beginners? Start with a pencil liner for better control. Use small strokes instead of one long line. If using liquid liner, rest your elbow on a surface for steadiness.

How do I prevent lipstick from bleeding? Use a lip liner to define the edges. Apply a small amount of concealer around your lips for a sharp edge. Choose a matte or long-wearing formula.

