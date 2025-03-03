Myntra Birthday Blast sale live: Get up to 70% off on Chambor, Bobbi Brown, Dyson, Philips and more

Myntra Birthday Blast sale is live and is a perfect time to give your vanity kit a total makeover. The sale that began on March 1, 2025, is giving 50-70% off on big makeup and grooming brands such as Chambor, Estee Lauder, Dior, Gucci, Philips, Dyson, and the list goes on. Myntra birthday blast sale: Up to 70% off

From those vibrantly hued eyeshadow palettes, to the floral or woody scents, and the styling products, you can get everything under the roof at up to 70% off. So, go ahead and celebrate Myntra's Birthday bash with your favourite makeup and grooming brand available at unmatched prices.

Maybelline

Maybelline is one of the globally recognized beauty brand known for its high-quality and affordable makeup products. From their colossal and sky-high mascaras to iconic and long-lasting lipsticks and foundations, Maybelline combines innovation with trendy, wearable makeup that enhances your everyday beauty.

Lakme

An Indian and one of the most traditional makeup brand, Lakmé offers a wide range of makeup products tailored to diverse skin tones and types. From its 9 to 5 and Absolute collections, Lakmé makeup products provide long-lasting wear, vibrant pigmentation, and high-performance formulas suited for every occasion.

Swiss Beauty

Swiss Beauty is a rising beauty brand that delivers premium-quality makeup products at an affordable price. Swiss Beauty has ruled the cosmetic industry with its ultra matte lipsticks, liquid highlighters, and HD concealers. The brand is loved for its blend of international trends with budget-friendly pricing.

Faces Canada

Faces Canada is a cruelty-free beauty brand offering skincare-infused makeup with vibrant shades and rich textures. Be it weightless matte lipsticks, ultime pro eyeshadow palettes, or HD foundation, Faces Canada is loved for it's superior formulation and skin-friendly ingredients.

Chambor

Chambor is a luxury cosmetics brand known for its dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and skin-safe products. Popular offerings by this niche brand includes its extreme wear transfer proof liquid lipstick and Orosa foundation ensure long-lasting, flawless beauty with a sophisticated touch.

Estee Lauder

Yet another luxurious brand, Estée Lauder is known for offering high-performance, luxurious makeup, and iconic fragrances. Some of the favourites by this brand includes the double wear foundation, advanced night repair serum, and pure colour envy lipsticks. This range is known for its superior quality, elegance, and skin benefits.

Dyson

Dyson is a revolutionary technology brand offering high-performance grooming products like the Dyson Airwrap, supersonic hair dryer, and Corrale straightener. Engineered with advanced airflow technology, Dyson’s styling tools ensure less heat damage while delivering salon-like results.

Philips

Philips' facial cleansing brushes, precision trimmers, and smart makeup applicators, enhance beauty routines by offering professional-quality results at home. Philips’ straighteners, beard trimmers, epilators, and other tools ensure a flawless base for makeup application. With cutting-edge technology, Philips help users achieve a polished look effortlessly.

FAQ on Makeup products during Myntra Birthday Blast What are the essential makeup products for beginners? A basic makeup kit should include foundation or BB cream, concealer, setting powder, blush, mascara, an eyebrow pencil, and a neutral lipstick or lip gloss.

How do I choose the right foundation shade? Test foundation on your jawline or wrist in natural light. The right shade should blend seamlessly with your skin tone.

How do I make my lipstick last longer? Exfoliate your lips, apply a lip liner, use a long-wear lipstick, and blot with a tissue before applying a second layer.

How do I prevent mascara from smudging? Use waterproof mascara, avoid applying too much product on lower lashes, and set under-eye makeup with powder.

What makeup is best for oily skin? Use mattifying primers, oil-free foundation, setting powder, and oil-absorbing blotting papers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.