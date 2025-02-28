Pink lipstick shades: From soft blush to bold fuchsia, pink shades to obsess over; Our top 12 picks

If there is one lipstick shade that is sure to be found in every lady’s kitty, it’s a pink lipstick shade. In fact, the very first lipstick that we all have somewhere used as little girls, was a pink shade from our mum’s dresser. Right? Undoubtedly, no matter what your skin tone is, pink lipstick shades are a flattering choice. From magnificent mauves, peachy corals, and fiery fuchsias, there are ample pink shades that you can have in your makeup kit. Best pink lipstick shades for women

And here we are, giving you our top 12 preferences of pink lipstick shades for you. From the subtle shades to pink nudes and bold ones, the list has it all. So, take a cue from our list for your type of pinks:

When thinking of a lipstick shade, you can basically never go wrong with the timeless MAC Mehr 608 lipstick shade. This soft, rosy nude effortlessly enhances your natural beauty, delivering a soft matte finish that stays put for hours. The plush formula of this lipstick glides on like a dream, ensuring comfort without compromise. Be it your official meeting or a romantic evening, this versatile pink lipstick shade is your secret to effortless allure.

A lady can never go wrong when she chooses a Lakme lip shade, and this 9to5 power play lipstick can surely elevate your everyday glam. This blush pink lipstick shade blends subtle charm with a powerful punch. Infused with a built-in primer, this velvety matte lipstick ensures a smooth, crease-free application that lasts up to 16 hours. From morning meetings to after-work soirées, its lightweight, long-wear formula keeps your lips looking fresh, soft, and endlessly chic.

Drench your lips in a luscious burst of berry with Maybelline’s easy berry 04. This lipstick shade from Maybelline is a weightless liquid matte that glides effortlessly, delivering high-impact pigment in a single swipe. Its non-drying formula ensures all-day comfort, making it the perfect companion for a bold, confident pout. Be it a casual brunch or a night out, this shade adds the perfect pop of colour to any occasion.

If there is one lipstick shade that ought to make a place in your dresses, it is this perfectionist shade from Huda Beauty that redefines perfection. A sultry, transfer-proof shade, this lipstick is designed for the modern diva. This ultra-comfortable formula hugs your lips like a second skin, offering full-coverage pigment with a feather-light feel. This lipstick stays put on your lips while you’re sipping cocktails or sealing your signature look, ensuring your lips stay flawless and bold all day long.

A flaming fuchsia is what you need to ace your bold look. This Maybelline's Flaming Fuchsia 630 is a fiery pink that demands attention. Infused with nourishing honey nectar, this creamy matte glides effortlessly, providing an intense pop of colour with a plush, hydrating feel. Be it a late night party with your colleagues or friends or just a brunch with your girlies, this lipstick is sure to add a charm to your entire look.

Chambor lipsticks have their own charm and charisma, and for all the right reasons. This contemporary Chambor matte riot in matte magnolia, a soft, petal-toned shade that exudes understated elegance. Its rich, matte formula ensures a smooth, even application with long-lasting comfort. Perfect for everyday wear, this lipstick shade brings a touch of effortless sophistication to your makeup routine, making it a must-have for lovers of timeless beauty.

Go bold and sassy with this runway-ready pout perfect, M.A.C Fashun liquid lipstick. This lipstick delivers a weightless, powdery matte finish that feels as light as air. This liquid lip colour wraps your lips in a soft-focus blur, creating a plush, diffused look that’s both edgy and elegant. So, even if you're channelling high-fashion vibes or just elevating your daily glam, this shade ensures you stand out in style.

A lipstick shade that brings a vibrant burst of pink, meet your new power shade—Lakme forever matte in pink punch. This lipstick shade is as fierce as it is flattering. Designed to stay put for 16 hours, this transfer-proof lipstick feels featherlight while delivering intense pigment. So, while you're dancing the night away or owning the day in your corporate world, this bold beauty ensures your lips make a lasting statement.

Experience love at first swipe with Swiss Beauty’s first love 13—a dreamy, soft matte that enhances your natural beauty with a touch of grace. The non-transfer formula of this lipstick ensures all-day wear without smudging, while its velvety texture keeps your lips feeling comfortable and hydrated. So, either keep it minimal or add a romantic touch for your luncheons, this shade is your go-to for effortless charm.

MARS Paradise 09 lipstick is yet another great shade to try on, especially if you love flaunting pink lips. This stunning shade combines long-lasting wear with luxurious comfort. This non-transfer formula glides smoothly, coating your lips in a richly pigmented matte finish that refuses to budge. So, be it a day at the office or a spontaneous adventure, this lipstick ensures your look stays flawless from start to finish.

Change is good and so is this change is good lipstick by Maybelline, a bold and confident shade that lets you express your dynamic personality. This easy-to-use crayon glides on smoothly, delivering an intense matte finish with up to 8-hour wear. Smudge-proof and effortlessly chic, this lipstick is the ultimate weapon for those who love to redefine their look.

Soft, supple, and irresistibly pretty, Lakme’s pink petal CP11 is the epitome of everyday elegance. Infused with a cushiony matte formula, this lipstick ensures a plush, comfortable feel with a pop of delicate pink. So, either keep it casual or add a touch of romance to your life, this shade is your perfect partner for a naturally beautiful pout.

FAQ on pink lipsticks How do I choose the right shade of pink lipstick? Choose a shade based on your skin tone: Fair skin: Light pinks, nude pinks, or soft rose. Medium skin: Mauve, berry, or coral pinks. Olive skin: Warm pinks, peachy pinks, or deep roses. Dark skin: Fuchsia, magenta, or deep berry pinks.

Can pink lipstick suit all skin tones? Yes! The key is picking the right undertone—cool, warm, or neutral—based on your complexion.

What is the best way to make pink lipstick last longer? Exfoliate and moisturize lips. Use a lip liner to prevent feathering. Apply in layers, blotting in between. Set with a little translucent powder.

Which pink lipstick is best for everyday wear? Nude pinks, soft roses, or MLBB (My Lips But Better) shades are great for a natural, everyday look.

What type of pink lipstick finish is best? Matte: Long-lasting, sophisticated. Glossy: Fresh, youthful, and hydrating. Satin/creamy: Comfortable, slightly shiny.

