International Women’s Day on March 8: Make the ladies feel special with gifts like jewellery, bags, and more

International Women’s Day is just a few days away, and it’s that time of the year, when our hunt for a gift for the special woman in our lives begins. Be it our mother, wife, sister, or just a female colleague who has gone all the way to bring a difference in our lives, she too deserves a vote of thanks. And what could be better than surprising her with gifts. Moreover, Amazon is offering up to 70% off on a variety of fashion accessories and beauty products to celebrate Women’s Day. International Women's Day: Up to 70% off on handbags, beauty products and more

So, here we are, with a list of gifts that are sure to bring a smile to her face. From luxury handbags to her favourite bottle of perfume, or imitation jewellery, the list has plenty of options for you to choose from.

Luxury handbags: A style statement

Luxury handbags are more than a fashion statement, they speak about your personality. So, make handbags your ideal gifting choice for Women's Day. Gift your lady a luxury handbag that symbolises sophistication and confidence, complementing her unique style. Be it a chic tote, a sleek clutch, or a statement shoulder bag, a luxury handbag reflects grace and independence. Gifting a designer bag on Women’s Day expresses appreciation for the strong, inspiring women who redefine success and beauty every day.

Makeup products: Amp up the beauty game

Every woman goes weak in the knees when it comes to makeup products. In fact, makeup is a powerful tool of self-expression, enhancing beauty and confidence. And while Women’s Day is a celebration of strength, what better way to honour it than with high-quality makeup products? From bold lipsticks to vibrant eyeshadow palettes, gifting makeup on this day acknowledges the beauty, artistry, and empowerment that women bring to the world. So, let your woman feel glamorous and confident with the best makeup products.

Perfumes: Scent that lingers

A perfume is more than a scent, it’s an expression of identity, confidence, and femininity. On Women’s Day, luxurious perfumes make the perfect gift for your lady. From floral and fruity scents to musky and oriental fragrances, a signature perfume enhances a woman’s presence, leaving a lasting impression. Gifting an elegant perfume symbolises admiration and appreciation, reminding women of their strength, beauty, and individuality.

Jewellery: Where ethnicity meets style

Jewellery has long been a symbol of elegance, strength, and self-expression. Women’s Day is an ideal occasion to honour women with timeless jewellery that reflect their brilliance. From bracelets to dazzling earrings, jewellery adds a touch of glamour to any outfit. Be it a statement necklace or subtle earrings, gifting jewellery on Women’s Day is a tribute to the resilience, grace, and confidence of women who inspire and lead every day.

Watches: A symbol of sophistication



A watch is more than a timepiece; it’s a symbol of ambition, success, and sophistication. On Women’s Day, gifting a watch on this special day honours the dedication, resilience, and grace that women bring to every aspect of life. Watches, in fact, make a meaningful gift, celebrating a woman’s journey and achievements. With sleek designs and precision craftsmanship, watches blend functionality with elegance.

FAQ on Women’s Day gifts What gifts can I give to my mom, sister, or best friend? For mom: A heartfelt letter, skincare set, or cosy blanket For sister: Trendy accessories, books, or a fun experience together For best friend: Personalized jewellery, a self-care kit, or a framed photo of a special memory

How do I choose the perfect gift? Consider the recipient’s personality, hobbies, and preferences. If you’re unsure, try thinking about past conversations, their wishlist, or opt for universally appreciated gifts like gift cards or experiences.

How can I make my gift more personal? Add a handwritten note expressing appreciation Customize items with names, initials, or meaningful quotes Select gifts that align with her hobbies and interests

What are some unique gift ideas? Personalized items (custom jewelry, engraved pens, or monogrammed accessories) Experience gifts (concert tickets, spa vouchers, or adventure activities) Subscription boxes (books, snacks, or self-care kits) Handwritten letters or memory scrapbooks

