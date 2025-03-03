Menu Explore
International Women's Day on March 8: Make the ladies feel special with gifts like jewellery, bags, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 03, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Celebrate Women's Day with up to 70% off on luxury handbags, perfumes, makeup products like lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and more.

Da Milano Genuine Leather Orange Shoulder Bag (00749OL) (Small) View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

Miraggio Blair Solid Structured Handbag with Adjustable and Detachable Sling Strap for Women | Stylish Satchel Bag For Women | Trendy Ladies Purse View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

Lino Perros Women Handbag White View Details checkDetails

₹1,528

ZOUK Black and Beige Floral Design Vegan Leather Handmade Womens Handbags with double handles and detachable Sling Strap - FloMotif View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Allen Solly Women Black Colour Western Handheld_Ahbgfrgbs02446 Size-31 * 14 * 21Cm View Details checkDetails

₹2,129

Fastrack Womens F23SSLSMY60GY1 (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,206

Van Heusen womens Izzy Mustard Handbags - One Size View Details checkDetails

₹1,809

Tommy Hilfiger Womens Beige Color Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Hidesign Leather Tote Bag- Marsala Marsala View Details checkDetails

₹4,689

TANN IN Women Genuine Leather Ladies Handbag - Handmade With Shantiniketan Motif Print View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette, 6 Highly Blendable Shades, Sheer Finish, City Mini Palette, Westside Roses, 6.4g View Details checkDetails

₹483

LAKMÉ Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 G - Berry Martini, Shimmery, Matte View Details checkDetails

₹599

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹824

Carlton London Cosmetic DAZZLUXE Gift Set | For Girlfriend & Wife With Perfume, Lipstick, Eyeliner & Kajal (Pack of 4) View Details checkDetails

₹1,253

Just Herbs Perfect Gifting Glam Makeup Essentials Gift Set with Blush Drops | Kajal | Ultra Matte Lipstick | Strobe Cream | Liquid Lipstick and Nail Paint for Women 200g View Details checkDetails

₹674

Khadi Natural Luxury Spa Kit|Spa-like experience at home|Cleansing and Nourishing Products| Improve skin texture|Suitable for All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹609

RAS Luxury Oils 10-piece Glow Essentials Miniature Set | Helps Cleanse, Brighten & Calms Skin | Keeps Skin Nourished & Hydrated | Contains Rice Powder, 24-K Gold, Aloe & Niacinamide, Pack of 10 View Details checkDetails

₹2,269

KAMA AYURVEDA ENERGISING GLOW GIFT SET (Worth Rs. 2270) View Details checkDetails

₹1,500

Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹3,825

Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,887

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Oriental Womens Eau De Parfum 30Ml (Liquid) View Details checkDetails

₹5,620

Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹9,138

Hugo Boss Femme Eau De Parfum, 50Ml for Women View Details checkDetails

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,590

GUESS Seductive Noir Eau De Toilette - 75 ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

₹4,080

CHANEL No 5 Floral Spray For Women, 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹28,850

Skinn By Titan Nude Long Lasting Everyday Floral Scent Eau De Parfum Spray For Women - 100 Ml Womens Fragrance Premium Fragrance Womens Perfume Gift For Women View Details checkDetails

₹2,795

Ferragamo Signorina Misteriosa Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹9,138

GIVA 925 Silver Anushkas Classic Rose Gold Set With Earrings, Pendant & Chain | Sets Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty* View Details checkDetails

Clara 925 Sterling Silver Sky Blue Eye Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rhodium Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹4,409.02

Peora Cubic Zirconia Studded Silver Plated Necklace Dangle Earrings Set Western Fashion Jewellery for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹3,500

ZAVYA 925 Sterling Silver Peacock Rose Gold Cuff Bracelet | Cubic Zirconia | Gift for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark | Womens Day View Details checkDetails

₹4,895

Swarovski Womens Idyllia Bracelet, Mixed Cuts, Clover, Green, Gold-Tone Plated View Details checkDetails

Daniel Wellington Womens Emalie Bracelet Small Double Plated Stainless Steel (316L)?And Enamel Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

₹5,190

Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch Bq3181, Rose Gold Band View Details checkDetails

₹8,995

Seiko Stainless Steel Women Sur529P1 Ladies Analogue Watch Quartz with Sapphire Glass, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹18,000

Armani Exchange Silicone Analog White Dial Womens Watch-Ax7126 View Details checkDetails

₹9,995

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Analog Rose Gold Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781922 View Details checkDetails

₹8,880

Michael Kors Analog Rose Dial Gold Band Womens Stainless Steel Watch-MK5503 View Details checkDetails

₹13,197

Daniel Klein Metal Analog Silver Dial Womens Watch-Dk11138-5 View Details checkDetails

₹2,250

TIMEX Analog White Dial Womens Gold-Plated Band Watch-TW000X219 View Details checkDetails

₹3,203

Fastrack Vyb Eclipse Quartz Analog Green Dial Watch for Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,648

Casio Vintage B640WC-5ADF Digital Rose Gold Dial Unisex (D128) View Details checkDetails

₹5,995

Carlton London Women Stainless Steel Analog Watch | Gold-Green Waterproof Watches for Women Girls Ladies | Fashionable Trendy Quartz Movement Wrist Watch - CLSSCDGRN View Details checkDetails

₹3,240

International Women’s Day is just a few days away, and it’s that time of the year, when our hunt for a gift for the special woman in our lives begins. Be it our mother, wife, sister, or just a female colleague who has gone all the way to bring a difference in our lives, she too deserves a vote of thanks. And what could be better than surprising her with gifts. Moreover, Amazon is offering up to 70% off on a variety of fashion accessories and beauty products to celebrate Women’s Day.

International Women's Day: Up to 70% off on handbags, beauty products and more

So, here we are, with a list of gifts that are sure to bring a smile to her face. From luxury handbags to her favourite bottle of perfume, or imitation jewellery, the list has plenty of options for you to choose from.

 

Luxury handbags: A style statement

Luxury handbags are more than a fashion statement, they speak about your personality. So, make handbags your ideal gifting choice for Women's Day. Gift your lady a luxury handbag that symbolises sophistication and confidence, complementing her unique style. Be it a chic tote, a sleek clutch, or a statement shoulder bag, a luxury handbag reflects grace and independence. Gifting a designer bag on Women’s Day expresses appreciation for the strong, inspiring women who redefine success and beauty every day.

 

Makeup products: Amp up the beauty game

Every woman goes weak in the knees when it comes to makeup products. In fact, makeup is a powerful tool of self-expression, enhancing beauty and confidence. And while Women’s Day is a celebration of strength, what better way to honour it than with high-quality makeup products? From bold lipsticks to vibrant eyeshadow palettes, gifting makeup on this day acknowledges the beauty, artistry, and empowerment that women bring to the world. So, let your woman feel glamorous and confident with the best makeup products.

 

Perfumes: Scent that lingers

A perfume is more than a scent, it’s an expression of identity, confidence, and femininity. On Women’s Day, luxurious perfumes make the perfect gift for your lady. From floral and fruity scents to musky and oriental fragrances, a signature perfume enhances a woman’s presence, leaving a lasting impression. Gifting an elegant perfume symbolises admiration and appreciation, reminding women of their strength, beauty, and individuality.

Jewellery: Where ethnicity meets style

Jewellery has long been a symbol of elegance, strength, and self-expression. Women’s Day is an ideal occasion to honour women with timeless jewellery that reflect their brilliance. From bracelets to dazzling earrings, jewellery adds a touch of glamour to any outfit. Be it a statement necklace or subtle earrings, gifting jewellery on Women’s Day is a tribute to the resilience, grace, and confidence of women who inspire and lead every day.

 

Watches: A symbol of sophistication


A watch is more than a timepiece; it’s a symbol of ambition, success, and sophistication. On Women’s Day, gifting a watch on this special day honours the dedication, resilience, and grace that women bring to every aspect of life. Watches, in fact, make a meaningful gift, celebrating a woman’s journey and achievements. With sleek designs and precision craftsmanship, watches blend functionality with elegance.

 

FAQ on Women’s Day gifts

  • What gifts can I give to my mom, sister, or best friend?

    For mom: A heartfelt letter, skincare set, or cosy blanket For sister: Trendy accessories, books, or a fun experience together For best friend: Personalized jewellery, a self-care kit, or a framed photo of a special memory

  • How do I choose the perfect gift?

    Consider the recipient’s personality, hobbies, and preferences. If you’re unsure, try thinking about past conversations, their wishlist, or opt for universally appreciated gifts like gift cards or experiences.

  • How can I make my gift more personal?

    Add a handwritten note expressing appreciation Customize items with names, initials, or meaningful quotes Select gifts that align with her hobbies and interests

  • What are some unique gift ideas?

    Personalized items (custom jewelry, engraved pens, or monogrammed accessories) Experience gifts (concert tickets, spa vouchers, or adventure activities) Subscription boxes (books, snacks, or self-care kits) Handwritten letters or memory scrapbooks

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

