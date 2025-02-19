Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon offers on perfumes and deodorants: Up to 60% off; Let your fragrance do the talking

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 19, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Perfumes speaks a lot about your personality and so, if you need perfumes and deodorants at up to 60% off, Amazon is your go-to place.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Davidoff Cool Water For Men, Eau De Toilette Spray, Fresh Scent, 125ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,015

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Oriental Eau De Toilette Liquid For Mens 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹8,420

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Eternity EDT for Men, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,950

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mercedes-Benz Man Eau de Toilette 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUGO BOSS Amber Wood Bottled Liquid Parfum For Men 100 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹7,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jimmy Choo Men Eau De Lavender spray Toilette, 50Ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dolce & Gabbana The One By, Mens Edp Wood Spray, 1.6 Ounce View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

POLICE To Be Born To Shine - 125ml (For Men) View Details checkDetails

₹3,075

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ajmal Aristocrat EDP 75ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Fresh Perfume Gift For Men - Made In Dubai View Details checkDetails

₹4,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS 1981 W Eau De Toilette Liquid- 100 Ml (For Women, Floral Musk) View Details checkDetails

₹4,080

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carolina Herrera 212 VIP Rose Eau de Parfum Spray For Women, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹6,570

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TOMMY HILFIGER Girl Eau de Toilette - 100 ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

₹3,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hugo Boss The Scent for Her Eau De Parfum, 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹8,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Roberto Cavalli Nero Eau de Perfume for her, 2.5 Fl Oz View Details checkDetails

₹4,740

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette Spray For Women, 100ml - Musky, Floral, Woody View Details checkDetails

₹5,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ARMAF Club De Nuit Edp For Women, 105 Ml Liquid, Fresh View Details checkDetails

₹3,145

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rabanne Lady Million Fabulous Eau De Parfum Intense For Women - 50 ml View Details checkDetails

₹7,668

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,887

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skinn By Titan , Raw Long Lasting Edp For Men - 50 Ml | Perfume For Men | Liquid Wood Scent Eau De Parfum For Men | Mens Cologne | For Daily Use | Premium Fragrance | Grooming Essentials View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bella Vita Luxury CEO Man Eau De Parfum Perfume with Lemon, Lavender, Tonka, Mandarin & Vetiver|Premium, Long Lasting Woody Fragrance for Men, 100 ML View Details checkDetails

₹495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume, Fougère Aromatic Notes, Masculine Fragrance, Perfume Spray For Men, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹325

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Villain Revolver Eau de Parfum for Men - Gold Edition | Premium Long Lasting Woody Oriental Fragrance - 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beardo Godfather Perfume for Men, 100ml | Aromatic, Spicy Perfume for Men Long Lasting Perfume for Date night fragrance | Body Spray for Men | Valentines day gift for husband | boyfriend | Gift for Men View Details checkDetails

₹389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Engage Amber Hues Perfume for Men Long Lasting Smell, Ambery and Warm Fragrance Scent, for Special Occasions, Gift for Men, Free 3ml tester, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Oscar Forever Knight Men Eau De Parfum Perfume with Long Lasting Citrus Fragrance, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SKINN BY TITAN Celeste Long Lasting Everyday Eau De Parfum Spray For Women - 20 Ml | Wood Fragrance | Womens Fragrance | Miniature Perfumes | Pocket-Size Scents|Travel Size Fragrances View Details checkDetails

₹590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Engage Verona Perfume for Women, Long Lasting Perfume, Citrus and Fruity Fragrance Scent, for Everyday Use, Gifts for Women, Free Tester with pack, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹405

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carlton London Women Limited Edition Blush Eau de Parfum - 100 ml | Long Lasting Luxury Perfume | Floral and Fruity Notes | Premium Fragrance Scent EDP | Perfume for women View Details checkDetails

₹876

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bergamot Beaute VALENTINE Pure Parfum | Jasmine, Lavender & Musky | 12+ Hrs Long Lasting Perfume for Women | Higher Concentration than Eau De Parfum 30ML View Details checkDetails

₹289

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Perfume Spray Womens Pulse, 100Ml - Musk, Fruity, Fresh, Vanilla View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ENVY Blush Women Perfume - 60ML | Long Lasting Luxury Perfume for Women | Mild and Attractive Fragrance View Details checkDetails

₹237

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Revlon Charlie White Perfume Spray For Women, 100ml - Jasmine View Details checkDetails

₹684

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AXE Signature Dark Temptation Long Lasting No Gas Body Deodorant Spray For Men 200 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹273

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Old Spice Nomad No Gas 24 hour Long Lasting Freshness Deodorant Perfume Body Spray For Men, 140ml View Details checkDetails

₹224

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Man Company Blanc Fresh Perfume For Men - 120Ml | Premium Luxury Long-Lasting Fragrance Spray | No Gas Deodorant For Men | Gift For Him View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nike Up Or Down Silver Deodorant for Men, 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹374

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Engage Floral Zest Deodorant for Women, Citrus and Floral, Skin Friendly Deo, 150ml Body Spray View Details checkDetails

₹205

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AND Mystique Elegance Deodorant 200ml Body Spray Gift For Women Longlasting Crafted by Ajmal View Details checkDetails

₹141

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Secret Temptation Affair Deodorant For Women, Long Lasting Floral Fragrance for Every day Wear, 150 ml View Details checkDetails

₹176

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armaf Club De Nuit Women Deo 200ML | Body Spray for Long Lasting Freshness | Everyday Use| Ideal for Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹330

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Perfumes and deodorants are a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. Be it your all-time favourite fragrance, or you wish to try an entirely new smell this time, Amazon has got you covered. On Amazon, you can expect perfumes and deodorants for both men and women at up to 60% off. From the luxury bottle of aromas to those body sprays that you can carry everywhere, you can now own your favourite brand at up to 60% off.

Up to 60% off on perfumes and deodorants on Amazon(pexels)
Up to 60% off on perfumes and deodorants on Amazon(pexels)

We have listed a few fragrances that would enhance your persona and will help you smell awesome all day long. Check out our list below.

Luxury Perfumes for men

 

Indulge in the essence of sophistication with luxury perfumes crafted for the modern gentleman. A blend of rare ingredients, rich accords, and timeless elegance, these fragrances are more than scents, they're statements. Whether you seek the woody warmth of oud, the refined freshness of citrus, or the intoxicating depth of leather, each spritz is a testament to class and confidence. Elevate your presence and leave a lasting impression wherever you go. Because luxury isn’t just worn, it’s experienced.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Luxury perfumes for women:

Step into a world where elegance meets indulgence. Luxury perfumes for women are an enchanting symphony of exquisite florals, opulent musks, and rare, precious notes that embody sophistication. Whether you desire the romantic allure of jasmine, the rich sensuality of vanilla, or the sparkling vibrancy of citrus, each fragrance is a masterpiece of artistry. Designed for the woman who appreciates refinement and grace, these perfumes are more than scents—they are a whisper of pure luxury on your skin.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Budget perfumes for men

 

Smell incredible without breaking the bank. Budget perfumes for men bring you bold, refreshing, and masculine scents at a fraction of the cost. Whether you prefer a fresh aquatic breeze, deep woody tones, or a spicy oriental kick, affordable fragrances offer quality without compromise. Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, these budget-friendly choices prove that smelling great isn’t about the price, it’s about the experience. Confidence, charisma, and charm, bottled just for you.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Budget perfumes for women

Affordable luxury is within your reach! Budget perfumes for women offer enchanting scents that captivate without the extravagant price tag. From delicate floral bouquets to warm, sensual vanillas, these fragrances let you express your personality effortlessly. Whether you’re seeking a light daytime freshness or a seductive evening charm, you don’t have to spend a fortune to smell divine. Beauty should be accessible, and these budget-friendly picks prove that elegance and affordability can go hand in hand.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deodorants for men

Stay fresh, stay confident. Designed for the modern man, deodorants are your daily armour against sweat and odour, keeping you invigorated all day long. Whether you prefer crisp citrus bursts, rugged woody notes, or classic musk, these formulas provide long-lasting protection while enhancing your natural appeal. From the gym to the office, from casual hangouts to date nights, smell great, feel unstoppable. Because confidence starts with freshness.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deodorants for women

Feel fresh, smell fabulous! Deodorants for women are more than just protection against sweat, they’re a touch of confidence that lasts all day. With floral, fruity, and powdery scents, these formulas keep you feeling cool and refreshed, no matter where life takes you. Whether you're conquering the boardroom, hitting the gym, or dancing the night away, your signature scent stays effortlessly with you. Stay vibrant, stay fresh, because confidence is always in style.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best long-lasting men's perfumes in India: Top 10 strong and classic fragrances for men

Best Envy perfumes for men and women in India: 10 captivating fragrances that leave a lasting impression everywhere you

Best fragrances for women: Top 10 long-lasting and affordable perfumes

Best Beardo Perfumes for men: Top long-lasting fragrances you need to try

 

FAQs on perfumes

  • What are the different types of perfumes?

    Perfumes are categorized based on their concentration of fragrance oils: Parfum (Extrait de Parfum) – 20-40% fragrance concentration, longest-lasting (8-12+ hours). Eau de Parfum (EDP) – 15-20% concentration, lasts around 6-8 hours. Eau de Toilette (EDT) – 5-15% concentration, lasts 4-6 hours. Eau de Cologne (EDC) – 2-5% concentration, lasts 2-3 hours. Eau Fraîche – 1-3% concentration, lasts around 1-2 hours.

  • How do I choose the right perfume for me?

    Consider your personal preference, the occasion, and season: Light, fresh, citrus scents for daytime/summer. Warm, spicy, woody scents for evenings/winter. Floral and sweet scents for romantic settings. Woody, musky, or aquatic scents for professional environments.

  • How should I apply perfume for long-lasting effect?

    Apply to pulse points (wrists, neck, behind ears, inside elbows). Spray on clothes (fabric holds scent longer). Avoid rubbing wrists together, as it alters the fragrance. Use moisturized skin (apply unscented lotion before spraying).

  • Why does perfume smell different on different people?

    Perfume reacts with individual skin chemistry, including pH, natural oils, and diet, causing variations in scent.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On