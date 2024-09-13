Menu Explore
Best long-lasting men's perfumes in India: Top 10 strong and classic fragrances for men

ByAffiliate Desk
Sep 13, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Find the perfect long-lasting men's perfume with our list of the top 10 fragrances for men. Discover the best scents for every occasion and budget.

Choosing the ideal men's perfume involves more than just picking a pleasant scent; it’s about finding a fragrance that complements your style and personality while lasting throughout the day. With an abundance of choices available, navigating the world of men’s perfumes can be daunting. To simplify your search, we’ve curated a list of the top ten best men’s perfumes in India, highlighting those that excel in quality, longevity, and value for money.

Experience the allure of long-lasting men’s perfumes that linger throughout the day.(Pexels)
Experience the allure of long-lasting men’s perfumes that linger throughout the day.(Pexels)

Whether you favour woody, citrusy, or aquatic notes, our list features a variety of options to suit different preferences. Each perfume has been selected for its distinctive characteristics and enduring appeal, ensuring you can find a scent that resonates with your individual style. Read on to discover the perfect fragrance that will elevate your presence and make a lasting impression.

1.

Beardo Whisky Perfume

Beardo Whisky Perfume is a sophisticated and long-lasting fragrance that exudes elegance and charm. With woody and amber notes, this perfume is perfect for evening wear. It offers a unique blend of warm and spicy aromas that linger throughout the day.

Specifications of Beardo Whisky Perfume

  • Long-lasting
  • Woody and amber notes
  • Ideal for evening wear
  • Sophisticated and elegant
  • Unique blend of warm and spicy aromas

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sophisticated and elegant fragranceMay be too strong for daytime wear
Long-lasting scent 
Ideal for evening wear 

2.

Rasasi Hawas Cologne

Rasasi Hawas Cologne is a refreshing and invigorating fragrance for men. With notes of citrus, lavender, and cedarwood, this perfume is perfect for everyday wear. It offers a clean and crisp scent that is suitable for all occasions.

Specifications of Rasasi Hawas Cologne

  • Refreshing and invigorating
  • Citrus, lavender, and cedarwood notes
  • Suitable for everyday wear
  • Clean and crisp scent
  • Versatile fragrance for all occasions

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Refreshing and invigorating scentScent may not last all day
Versatile fragrance for all occasions 
Clean and crisp aroma 

Also read:Best Bella Vita perfumes for women: Top 10 elegant picks with long-lasting scents for every occasion

3.

Bella Vita Luxury Patchouli Fragrance

Bella Vita Luxury Patchouli Fragrance is a rich and luxurious scent that is perfect for special occasions. With patchouli and musk notes, this perfume offers a sensual and captivating aroma. It is ideal for those who prefer intense and exotic fragrances.

Specifications of Bella Vita Luxury Patchouli Fragrance

  • Rich and luxurious scent
  • Patchouli and musk notes
  • Perfect for special occasions
  • Sensual and captivating aroma
  • Intense and exotic fragrance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Rich and luxurious scentMay be too intense for everyday wear
Sensual and captivating aroma 
Ideal for special occasions 

4.

Skinn Titan Raw Perfume

Skinn Titan Raw Perfume is a bold and masculine fragrance that is perfect for confident men. With notes of citrus, lavender, and amber, this perfume offers a fresh and invigorating scent. It is ideal for those who prefer a vibrant and energetic aroma.

Specifications of Skinn Titan Raw Perfume

  • Bold and masculine fragrance
  • Citrus, lavender, and amber notes
  • Ideal for confident men
  • Fresh and invigorating scent
  • Vibrant and energetic aroma

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Bold and masculine fragranceScent may not last all day
Fresh and invigorating scent 
Ideal for confident men 

5.

Jaguar Classic Black EDT

Jaguar Classic Black EDT is a timeless and elegant fragrance that exudes sophistication. With notes of mandarin, green apple, and sandalwood, this perfume offers a refined and luxurious scent. It is ideal for those who appreciate classic and understated aromas.

Specifications of Jaguar Classic Black EDT

  • Timeless and elegant fragrance
  • Mandarin, green apple, and sandalwood notes
  • Ideal for sophisticated men
  • Refined and luxurious scent
  • Classic and understated aroma

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Timeless and elegant fragranceMay be too subtle for some users
Refined and luxurious scent 
Ideal for sophisticated men 

6.

Excellent Experienced Fragheads Mainstream Fragrance

Excellent Experienced Fragheads Mainstream Fragrance is a versatile and modern scent that is perfect for everyday wear. With a blend of floral and woody notes, this perfume offers a fresh and uplifting aroma. It is ideal for those who prefer contemporary and dynamic fragrances.

Specifications of Excellent Experienced Fragheads Mainstream Fragrance

  • Versatile and modern scent
  • Floral and woody notes
  • Perfect for everyday wear
  • Fresh and uplifting aroma
  • Contemporary and dynamic fragrance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile and modern scentScent may not last all day
Fresh and uplifting aroma 
Ideal for everyday wear 

Also read:Best rose gold watches for women: Top 10 elegant wristwatches that reflect sophisticated charm

7.

Bella Vita Luxury Sandalwood Fragrance

Bella Vita Luxury Sandalwood Fragrance is a warm and sensual scent that is perfect for romantic evenings. With sandalwood and vanilla notes, this perfume offers a rich and alluring aroma. It is ideal for those who appreciate indulgent and intimate fragrances.

Specifications of Bella Vita Luxury Sandalwood Fragrance

  • Warm and sensual scent
  • Sandalwood and vanilla notes
  • Perfect for romantic evenings
  • Rich and alluring aroma
  • Indulgent and intimate fragrance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Warm and sensual scentMay be too heavy for daytime wear
Rich and alluring aroma 
Ideal for romantic evenings 

8.

Bella Vita Luxury Aquatic Fragrance

Bella Vita Luxury Aquatic Fragrance is a fresh and invigorating scent that is perfect for summer days. With marine and citrus notes, this perfume offers a cool and refreshing aroma. It is ideal for those who enjoy light and breezy fragrances.

Specifications of Bella Vita Luxury Aquatic Fragrance

  • Fresh and invigorating scent
  • Marine and citrus notes
  • Perfect for summer days
  • Cool and refreshing aroma
  • Light and breezy fragrance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Fresh and invigorating scentScent may not last all day
Cool and refreshing aroma 
Ideal for summer days 

9.

Wild Stone CODE Fragrance

Wild Stone CODE Fragrance is an energizing and vibrant scent that is perfect for active men. With notes of citrus, musk, and amber, this perfume offers a bold and captivating aroma. It is ideal for those who enjoy dynamic and intense fragrances.

Specifications of Wild Stone CODE Fragrance

  • Energizing and vibrant scent
  • Citrus, musk, and amber notes
  • Perfect for active men
  • Bold and captivating aroma
  • Dynamic and intense fragrance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Energizing and vibrant scentMay be too strong for some users
Bold and captivating aroma 
Ideal for active men 

10.

Fastrack Perfume Men Trance 350

Fastrack Perfume Men Trance 350 is a youthful and energetic fragrance that is perfect for casual wear. With notes of citrus, lavender, and amber, this perfume offers a fresh and uplifting scent. It is ideal for those who prefer vibrant and dynamic fragrances.

Specifications of Fastrack Perfume Men Trance 350

  • Youthful and energetic fragrance
  • Citrus, lavender, and amber notes
  • Perfect for casual wear
  • Fresh and uplifting scent
  • Vibrant and dynamic fragrance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Youthful and energetic fragranceScent may not last all day
Fresh and uplifting scent 
Ideal for casual wear 

Also read:Best Nike shoes for women in 2024: Top 9 picks that are perfect for workouts, casual wear or everyday elegance

Top 3 features of best perfumes for men:

 

Best Perfume for MenLong-lastingRefreshing and invigoratingRich and Luxurious
Beardo Whisky PerfumeYesNoNo
Rasasi Hawas CologneYesYesNo
Bella Vita Luxury Patchouli FragranceYesNoYes
Skinn Titan Raw PerfumeYesYesNo
Jaguar Classic Black EDTYesNoNo
Excellent Experienced Fragheads Mainstream FragranceYesYesNo
Bella Vita Luxury Sandalwood FragranceYesNoYes
Bella Vita Luxury Aquatic FragranceYesYesNo
Wild Stone CODE FragranceYesYesNo
Fastrack Perfume Men Trance 350YesYesNo

Best value for money perfume for men:

For the best value for money, the Rasasi Hawas Cologne stands out with its versatile fragrance suitable for all occasions. With its refreshing and invigorating scent, it offers great value at an affordable price.

Also read:Best shoes for girls: Discover stylish and comfortable shoes for girls, top 8 picks

Best overall perfume for men:

The Skinn Titan Raw Perfume takes the lead as the best overall product with its bold and masculine fragrance, ideal for confident men. Its fresh and invigorating scent makes it a standout choice for any occasion.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best perfumes for men:

Fragrance notes: Consider the fragrance notes that appeal to you, such as woody, citrusy, or spicy. Choose a scent that matches your personal style and preferences.

Longevity: Look for perfumes with lasting power to ensure the fragrance remains fresh throughout the day. Test for longevity to avoid frequent reapplications.

Occasion: Select a perfume suitable for different occasions, whether it's for daily wear, formal events, or casual outings. Different scents can be more appropriate for specific settings.

Brand reputation: Choose from reputable brands known for their quality and consistency. A well-regarded brand often ensures a higher standard of craftsmanship.

Price: Balance the price with the quality of the perfume. While high-end options offer exclusivity, there are many affordable choices that provide great value.

FAQs on Perfume for men

  • What is the price range of these perfumes?

    The price range of the perfumes listed varies from INR 500 to INR 2500, catering to different budgets.

  • What are the most popular fragrance types for men?

    The most popular fragrance types for men include woody, citrus, aquatic, and oriental, each offering a distinct aroma.

  • Are these perfumes suitable for sensitive skin?

    While most of the perfumes are suitable for all skin types, it's advisable to perform a patch test before regular use if you have sensitive skin.

  • Do these perfumes come with a long-lasting scent?

    Yes, the perfumes listed are known for their long-lasting fragrance, ensuring that the scent lingers throughout the day.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

