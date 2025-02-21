Menu Explore
Amazon Korean Beauty Week: Get glass-like skin with Korean skincare products at up to 50% off

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 21, 2025 03:25 PM IST

Amazon is celebrating Korean Beauty Week, wherein you can get up to 50% off on a wide range of Korean skincare products.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹930

AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml / 1.69 fl. oz | Brightening Serum | Korean Skincare, Dark Spot Treatment, Hyperpigmentation Treatment (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis+Niacinamide, 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,200

Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum 30ml / brightening hydrating face serum hyperpigmentation treatment reducing melanine daily clean beauty (1.01 fl. oz.) View Details checkDetails

₹1,624

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule 55ml / 1.85 FL.OZ | For soothing sensitive and acne-prone skin View Details checkDetails

₹1,438

numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum | Pore Care, Textured Skin, Bifida, Galactomyces, Niacinamide, Adenosine, Panthenol | Korean Skin Care for Face, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,530

LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum 30ML View Details checkDetails

₹1,710

MISSHA TIME REVOLUTION NIGHT REPAIR AMPOULE 5X (50ML) | Brightening Effect | Anti Aging Benefits | Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹3,389

Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Serum, Facial Moisturizer, Essence, Serum, 80Ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,176

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer 3.52oz/ 100g, Daily Repair Face Gel Cream for Dry, Sensitive Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, No Phthalates, Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹1,320

Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream- Niacinamide & Freeze-Dried Hydrolyzed Collagen - Boosts skins barrier hydration and gives 24h Glow & Lifted Look - No artificial color, Korean skincare (3.71 fl.oz.) View Details checkDetails

₹2,164

numbuzin No.1 Clear Filter Sun Essence | No White Cast, Hydrating, Moisturizing, Cools Down, Light Finish, 1.69 fl oz View Details checkDetails

₹1,309

Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Cream 80ml, all year around moisturizer, full hydration, Protective layer with Beta Glucan, Centella Asiatica, Ceremide, Non-sticky texture… View Details checkDetails

₹1,424

ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Gel Cream 100ml 3.38 fl.oz | Hydrating gel texture | Absorbs quickly View Details checkDetails

₹1,135

LANEIGE Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Moisturizer Cream for Extreme Dry Skin | Moisturizer for Face | Lightweight Formula | Face Cream for Men and Women | Korean Skincare-20ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,305

Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask, Moisturizer, Brightening Effect With Viatmin C, Niacinamide, Adenosine, 90ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,479

Innisfree Jeju Cherry Blossom Tone Up Cream 50ml with Niacinamide for Dewy & Glowy Finish, Korean Beauty Cream View Details checkDetails

₹1,326

PYUNKANG YUL Calming Moisture Barrier Cream - Ceramides Skin Care Moisturizing Cream Containing Hyaluronic Acid Tea Tree, Shea Butter, Squalene and Cica ââ‚¬â€œ K Beauty Daily Face Moisturizer - 1.7 Fl. Oz. View Details checkDetails

₹999

ANUA Heartleaf 70 Daily Relief Lotion 6.76 Ounce, Moisturizing Enhancing Skin Barrier Mild Lotion View Details checkDetails

₹1,679

Im from - Rice Cream 50g View Details checkDetails

₹1,828

Beauty of Joseon [Beauty Of Joseon] 50 Spf Relief Sun Set For All Skin Type Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹970

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel Spf 50+ Pa++++ 1.69 Fl Oz,8 Types Of Hyaluronic Acid,Strong Protection Against Uva And Uvb Rays,No White Cast,Reef-Safe,Non-Nano Sunscreen For All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹1,402

numbuzin No.1 Clear Filter Sun Essence | No White Cast, Hydrating, Moisturizing, Cools Down, Light Finish, 1.69 fl oz View Details checkDetails

₹1,309

LANEIGE Radian-C SunCream SPF 50+ | Broad Spectrum UV PA++++ | Vitamin C Brightening Sunscreen | Light & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Water Resistant | Suitable for All Skin | For Men & Women | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,800

Innisfree Tone Up No Sebum Sunscreen 60ml with SPF 50+ PA++++ & clean formula for Oil Control & Matte Finish, UV Protection, Korean Sunscreen View Details checkDetails

₹1,120

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum For All Skin Types SPF 50 50Ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,158

MISSHA All Around 50 Sunscreens Protection Factor | All Skin Types | Unisex Sunscreen I Matte Finish (Spf, 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,353

Aqua Soothing Sun Cream SPF50+ 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,863

Torriden DIVE-IN Mild Sunscreen, Vegan, Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++, Non-Nano, Reef-Safe Mineral Sunscreen for All Skin Types | Free of Fragrance, Alcohol, and Colorants | Korean Skin Care View Details checkDetails

₹1,304

Aquatica Stick Sunscreen 100 SPF50+/PA++++ 19g View Details checkDetails

₹1,671

Anua Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam, Facial Cleanser, for Double Cleansing, BHA, Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin, Face Wash, Blackhead Remover, Korean Skincare (150ml) View Details checkDetails

₹840

COSRX Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser 150ml | Gentle Exfoliating Face Wash for Acne-Prone Skin | Removes Dirt & Oil | Korean Skincare, Helps Clear Pores & Smooth Skin Texture View Details checkDetails

₹560

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹699

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier View Details checkDetails

₹810

Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner, pH 5.5 Trouble Care, Calming Skin, Refreshing, Hydrating, Purifying, Cruelty Free, Vegan (250ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,589

The Face Shop 2 Step Brightening Routine combo | Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser (150ml) + Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion (150ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

COSRX AHA/BHA Treatment Toner 5.07 fl.oz/ 150ml, Facial Exfoliating Spray for Whiteheads, Pores, & Uneven Skin, Korean Toner, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹709

HARUHARU Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner for Sensitive Skin 5.1 fl.oz / 150ml | Alcohol Free, Fragrance Free | Vegan, Crurelty Free, EWG-Green View Details checkDetails

₹999

ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Toner 6.76 fl. oz. View Details checkDetails

₹861

Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner, with Hyaluronic Acid, moisturizer, without paraben and alcohol 180 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,146

Isntree Green Tea Fresh Facial Toner Oil, 200Ml Deep Moisturizing, Sebum Control, Nourishing, Revitalizing, Hypoallergenic, Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹919

Let’s admit it, ladies! We all just love K-drama series and swear by the glass-skin glow that the K-celebrities slay. Yes, we all have somewhere down the line drooled over their clear and glass-like glowing skin. That’s the magic of K-beauty products! K-beauty is not just a trend that you might find on your social media accounts, it’s a skincare routine that has to be followed religiously to get that glowing mirror-like skin.

Amazon sale on Korean beauty products
Amazon sale on Korean beauty products

But then, yes, Korean beauty and skincare products come with a price tag. However, fret not, as Amazon is celebrating Korean Beauty Week, wherein you can get all the K-beauty and skincare products at up to 50% off. From face serums, and moisturisers, to cleansers and toners, now, you can have them all that too at almost 50% discount. You can also choose from brands like Skin 1004, Innisfree, Laneige, Mizon, and many more.

So, why wait, as the sale is not going to last forever. Get your hands on the deal and thank us later.

Up to 40% off on Face serums: The magic of face serums is beyond expectations, they are so good that once you start applying a face serum, you might not even need anything else. Why? Face serums tend to penetrate deeper into your skin, giving you a supple and soft touch, that is why it is better than your expensive creams and moisturisers. The face serums by Korean Beauty include brands like COSX, Axis Y, Anua, and more. Here are top picks of face serums available on Amazon at up to 40% off, so you can pick your kind of Korean face serums from the list below:

Up to 35% off on moisturisers: Moisturisers are essential skincare products for you and there are no second thoughts about it. Moisturisers not only keep your skin nourished and hydrated all through the day but also give it a supple and soothing look, apt for any layer of makeup. So, be it a brunch with your best friends or a casual day at work, it’s advisable to keep a bottle of moisturiser handy in your bag. For all those who are looking to buy a Korean moisturiser infused with the goodness of hydrating properties, buy one available at up to 35% off on Amazon.

Up to 30% off on sunscreens: Ever wondered why K-stars’ skin is so spotless? The answer is that they swear by sunscreen. You need sunscreens every day, even if it is cloudy, and this one is a no-brainer. Apart from protecting your skin from harmful UV rays, sunscreens also protect your skin from sunburns and dark spots. Here is a list of some of the best K-beauty sunscreens for you to consider from.

Up to 30% off on cleansers and toners: Keeping your skin clear of dirt and dust is essential to keep it spotless and shining. And here, a great toner and a cleanser play a vital role. Regular toning of your skin also helps restore your skin’s regular pH levels and shrink and unclog the pores, which in turn, reduces acne breakout too. A great toner also replenishes moisture and keeps your skin hydrated. So, why not buy a K-beauty toner and cleanser at up to 30% off at Amazon?

Eyeshadow palette for bold and dramatic eyes; From shimmery to subtle shades

Matte lipstick shades for women: Long lasting bold shades for the perfect pout
Glossy lipsticks for a lustrous look: Shine, gloss, and glam in every swipe

Amazon offers on perfumes and deodorants: Up to 60% off; Let your fragrance do the talking

FAQ on Korean Beauty Products:

  • What makes Korean beauty products different from others?

    Korean beauty (K-beauty) products focus on innovative formulas, natural ingredients, and a multi-step skincare approach. They emphasize hydration, gentle ingredients, and advanced technology to achieve glowing, youthful skin.

  • Are Korean beauty products suitable for all skin types?

    Yes! K-beauty brands offer products tailored for different skin types, including oily, dry, combination, and sensitive skin. Many products use gentle, non-irritating ingredients suitable for sensitive skin.

  • Are Korean beauty products cruelty-free?

    Some Korean brands are cruelty-free, while others still test on animals for markets like China. Popular cruelty-free brands include Klairs, Purito, and Benton. Always check labels and brand policies.

  • Are Korean sunscreens better?

    Korean sunscreens are lightweight, hydrating, and often include skincare benefits like anti-ageing and brightening. They also follow stricter SPF testing standards.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On