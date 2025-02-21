Amazon Korean Beauty Week: Get glass-like skin with Korean skincare products at up to 50% off

Let’s admit it, ladies! We all just love K-drama series and swear by the glass-skin glow that the K-celebrities slay. Yes, we all have somewhere down the line drooled over their clear and glass-like glowing skin. That’s the magic of K-beauty products! K-beauty is not just a trend that you might find on your social media accounts, it’s a skincare routine that has to be followed religiously to get that glowing mirror-like skin. Amazon sale on Korean beauty products

But then, yes, Korean beauty and skincare products come with a price tag. However, fret not, as Amazon is celebrating Korean Beauty Week, wherein you can get all the K-beauty and skincare products at up to 50% off. From face serums, and moisturisers, to cleansers and toners, now, you can have them all that too at almost 50% discount. You can also choose from brands like Skin 1004, Innisfree, Laneige, Mizon, and many more.

So, why wait, as the sale is not going to last forever. Get your hands on the deal and thank us later.

Up to 40% off on Face serums: The magic of face serums is beyond expectations, they are so good that once you start applying a face serum, you might not even need anything else. Why? Face serums tend to penetrate deeper into your skin, giving you a supple and soft touch, that is why it is better than your expensive creams and moisturisers. The face serums by Korean Beauty include brands like COSX, Axis Y, Anua, and more. Here are top picks of face serums available on Amazon at up to 40% off, so you can pick your kind of Korean face serums from the list below:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 35% off on moisturisers: Moisturisers are essential skincare products for you and there are no second thoughts about it. Moisturisers not only keep your skin nourished and hydrated all through the day but also give it a supple and soothing look, apt for any layer of makeup. So, be it a brunch with your best friends or a casual day at work, it’s advisable to keep a bottle of moisturiser handy in your bag. For all those who are looking to buy a Korean moisturiser infused with the goodness of hydrating properties, buy one available at up to 35% off on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 30% off on sunscreens: Ever wondered why K-stars’ skin is so spotless? The answer is that they swear by sunscreen. You need sunscreens every day, even if it is cloudy, and this one is a no-brainer. Apart from protecting your skin from harmful UV rays, sunscreens also protect your skin from sunburns and dark spots. Here is a list of some of the best K-beauty sunscreens for you to consider from.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 30% off on cleansers and toners: Keeping your skin clear of dirt and dust is essential to keep it spotless and shining. And here, a great toner and a cleanser play a vital role. Regular toning of your skin also helps restore your skin’s regular pH levels and shrink and unclog the pores, which in turn, reduces acne breakout too. A great toner also replenishes moisture and keeps your skin hydrated. So, why not buy a K-beauty toner and cleanser at up to 30% off at Amazon?

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you



Eyeshadow palette for bold and dramatic eyes; From shimmery to subtle shades

Matte lipstick shades for women: Long lasting bold shades for the perfect pout

Glossy lipsticks for a lustrous look: Shine, gloss, and glam in every swipe

Amazon offers on perfumes and deodorants: Up to 60% off; Let your fragrance do the talking

FAQ on Korean Beauty Products: What makes Korean beauty products different from others? Korean beauty (K-beauty) products focus on innovative formulas, natural ingredients, and a multi-step skincare approach. They emphasize hydration, gentle ingredients, and advanced technology to achieve glowing, youthful skin.

Are Korean beauty products suitable for all skin types? Yes! K-beauty brands offer products tailored for different skin types, including oily, dry, combination, and sensitive skin. Many products use gentle, non-irritating ingredients suitable for sensitive skin.

Are Korean beauty products cruelty-free? Some Korean brands are cruelty-free, while others still test on animals for markets like China. Popular cruelty-free brands include Klairs, Purito, and Benton. Always check labels and brand policies.

Are Korean sunscreens better? Korean sunscreens are lightweight, hydrating, and often include skincare benefits like anti-ageing and brightening. They also follow stricter SPF testing standards.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.