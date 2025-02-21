Amazon Korean Beauty Week: Get glass-like skin with Korean skincare products at up to 50% off
Feb 21, 2025 03:25 PM IST
Amazon is celebrating Korean Beauty Week, wherein you can get up to 50% off on a wide range of Korean skincare products.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skincare View Details
|
₹930
|
|
|
AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml / 1.69 fl. oz | Brightening Serum | Korean Skincare, Dark Spot Treatment, Hyperpigmentation Treatment (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis+Niacinamide, 30ml View Details
|
₹1,200
|
|
|
Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum 30ml / brightening hydrating face serum hyperpigmentation treatment reducing melanine daily clean beauty (1.01 fl. oz.) View Details
|
₹1,624
|
|
|
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule 55ml / 1.85 FL.OZ | For soothing sensitive and acne-prone skin View Details
|
₹1,438
|
|
|
numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum | Pore Care, Textured Skin, Bifida, Galactomyces, Niacinamide, Adenosine, Panthenol | Korean Skin Care for Face, 50ml View Details
|
₹1,530
|
|
|
LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum 30ML View Details
|
₹1,710
|
|
|
MISSHA TIME REVOLUTION NIGHT REPAIR AMPOULE 5X (50ML) | Brightening Effect | Anti Aging Benefits | Korean Skincare View Details
|
₹3,389
|
|
|
Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Serum, Facial Moisturizer, Essence, Serum, 80Ml View Details
|
₹1,176
|
|
|
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer 3.52oz/ 100g, Daily Repair Face Gel Cream for Dry, Sensitive Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, No Phthalates, Korean Skincare View Details
|
₹1,320
|
|
|
Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream- Niacinamide & Freeze-Dried Hydrolyzed Collagen - Boosts skins barrier hydration and gives 24h Glow & Lifted Look - No artificial color, Korean skincare (3.71 fl.oz.) View Details
|
₹2,164
|
|
|
numbuzin No.1 Clear Filter Sun Essence | No White Cast, Hydrating, Moisturizing, Cools Down, Light Finish, 1.69 fl oz View Details
|
₹1,309
|
|
|
Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Cream 80ml, all year around moisturizer, full hydration, Protective layer with Beta Glucan, Centella Asiatica, Ceremide, Non-sticky texture… View Details
|
₹1,424
|
|
|
ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Gel Cream 100ml 3.38 fl.oz | Hydrating gel texture | Absorbs quickly View Details
|
₹1,135
|
|
|
LANEIGE Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Moisturizer Cream for Extreme Dry Skin | Moisturizer for Face | Lightweight Formula | Face Cream for Men and Women | Korean Skincare-20ml View Details
|
₹1,305
|
|
|
Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask, Moisturizer, Brightening Effect With Viatmin C, Niacinamide, Adenosine, 90ml View Details
|
₹1,479
|
|
|
Innisfree Jeju Cherry Blossom Tone Up Cream 50ml with Niacinamide for Dewy & Glowy Finish, Korean Beauty Cream View Details
|
₹1,326
|
|
|
PYUNKANG YUL Calming Moisture Barrier Cream - Ceramides Skin Care Moisturizing Cream Containing Hyaluronic Acid Tea Tree, Shea Butter, Squalene and Cica ââ‚¬â€œ K Beauty Daily Face Moisturizer - 1.7 Fl. Oz. View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
ANUA Heartleaf 70 Daily Relief Lotion 6.76 Ounce, Moisturizing Enhancing Skin Barrier Mild Lotion View Details
|
₹1,679
|
|
|
Im from - Rice Cream 50g View Details
|
₹1,828
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon [Beauty Of Joseon] 50 Spf Relief Sun Set For All Skin Type Of 1 View Details
|
₹970
|
|
|
Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel Spf 50+ Pa++++ 1.69 Fl Oz,8 Types Of Hyaluronic Acid,Strong Protection Against Uva And Uvb Rays,No White Cast,Reef-Safe,Non-Nano Sunscreen For All Skin Type View Details
|
₹1,402
|
|
|
numbuzin No.1 Clear Filter Sun Essence | No White Cast, Hydrating, Moisturizing, Cools Down, Light Finish, 1.69 fl oz View Details
|
₹1,309
|
|
|
LANEIGE Radian-C SunCream SPF 50+ | Broad Spectrum UV PA++++ | Vitamin C Brightening Sunscreen | Light & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Water Resistant | Suitable for All Skin | For Men & Women | 50ml View Details
|
₹1,800
|
|
|
Innisfree Tone Up No Sebum Sunscreen 60ml with SPF 50+ PA++++ & clean formula for Oil Control & Matte Finish, UV Protection, Korean Sunscreen View Details
|
₹1,120
|
|
|
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum For All Skin Types SPF 50 50Ml View Details
|
₹2,158
|
|
|
MISSHA All Around 50 Sunscreens Protection Factor | All Skin Types | Unisex Sunscreen I Matte Finish (Spf, 1) View Details
|
₹1,353
|
|
|
Aqua Soothing Sun Cream SPF50+ 50ml View Details
|
₹1,863
|
|
|
Torriden DIVE-IN Mild Sunscreen, Vegan, Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++, Non-Nano, Reef-Safe Mineral Sunscreen for All Skin Types | Free of Fragrance, Alcohol, and Colorants | Korean Skin Care View Details
|
₹1,304
|
|
|
Aquatica Stick Sunscreen 100 SPF50+/PA++++ 19g View Details
|
₹1,671
|
|
|
Anua Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam, Facial Cleanser, for Double Cleansing, BHA, Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin, Face Wash, Blackhead Remover, Korean Skincare (150ml) View Details
|
₹840
|
|
|
COSRX Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser 150ml | Gentle Exfoliating Face Wash for Acne-Prone Skin | Removes Dirt & Oil | Korean Skincare, Helps Clear Pores & Smooth Skin Texture View Details
|
₹560
|
|
|
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 30ml View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier View Details
|
₹810
|
|
|
Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner, pH 5.5 Trouble Care, Calming Skin, Refreshing, Hydrating, Purifying, Cruelty Free, Vegan (250ml) View Details
|
₹1,589
|
|
|
The Face Shop 2 Step Brightening Routine combo | Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser (150ml) + Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion (150ml) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
COSRX AHA/BHA Treatment Toner 5.07 fl.oz/ 150ml, Facial Exfoliating Spray for Whiteheads, Pores, & Uneven Skin, Korean Toner, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, Korean Skincare View Details
|
₹709
|
|
|
HARUHARU Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner for Sensitive Skin 5.1 fl.oz / 150ml | Alcohol Free, Fragrance Free | Vegan, Crurelty Free, EWG-Green View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Toner 6.76 fl. oz. View Details
|
₹861
|
|
|
Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner, with Hyaluronic Acid, moisturizer, without paraben and alcohol 180 ml View Details
|
₹1,146
|
|
|
Isntree Green Tea Fresh Facial Toner Oil, 200Ml Deep Moisturizing, Sebum Control, Nourishing, Revitalizing, Hypoallergenic, Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹919
|
|
