Matte lipstick shades for women: 11 long-lasting, bold shades for the pout-perfect selfie

Matte lipsticks have their own charm! Along with giving you a perfect all-day long look, they are just perfect for your insta-worthy pout clicks. Be it a day trip with your girl gang, a romantic dinner date with your soulmate or simply a casual day at work, a matte lipstick is enough to enhance and uplift your look. With its velvety, shine-free finish, matte lipstick enhances your lips with rich, highly pigmented colour that stays put for hours. Moreover, unlike glossy formulas, matte lipsticks minimize transfer and offer a sophisticated, modern appeal, perfect for all-day wear. Best matte lipsticks for women

While, you might already have a lot of lipsticks in your beauty kit, we are sure you would not mind adding a couple of more. So, explore the latest matte lipstick shades that we have listed below and find your perfect shade to elevate your makeup game effortlessly!

Indulge in the iconic MACximal Matte Mini Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, a universally flattering deep-tone beige. This mini powerhouse delivers intense colour payoff with an ultra-matte finish, infused with shea butter for a comfortable, non-drying feel. Its long-lasting formula glides effortlessly, ensuring a plush, smooth pout all day. Perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, this travel-sized essential is your ticket to effortlessly chic, statement lips. Elevate your makeup game with a timeless nude that complements every skin tone.

Specifications Shade: Velvet Teddy (Deep-Tone Beige) Size: Mini Texture: Creamy, Comfortable Wear Longevity: Long-Lasting Best for: All Skin Tones Click Here to Buy

Meet Pure Color Longwear Matte Lipstick by Estee Lauder in Suit Up 816, a bold and sophisticated deep mauve. This high-impact lipstick delivers velvety matte intensity in a single stroke while keeping your lips comfortably hydrated. The advanced formula resists smudging, feathering, and fading, ensuring up to 12 hours of wear. Enriched with conditioning ingredients, it keeps lips feeling plush and soft. Be it you're conquering meetings or dancing the night away, this lipstick is your ultimate beauty armour.

Specifications Shade: Suit Up 816 (Deep Mauve) Texture: Lightweight, Comfortable Wear Longevity: Up to 12 Hours Smudge-Proof: Yes Best for: All Skin Tones Click Here to Buy

Elevate your glam with Huda Beauty's, Icon, a classic coral-red that screams confidence. This ultra-lightweight, transfer-proof formula glides on as a liquid and sets into a luxurious matte finish without drying out your lips. Enriched with lip-conditioning ingredients, it provides all-day comfort while delivering rich, bold pigmentation. Even if you're sipping cocktails or stealing the spotlight, this long-wear lipstick ensures an impeccable, smudge-proof pout.

Specifications Shade: Icon (Coral-Red) Texture: Liquid to Matte Longevity: Up to 8 Hours Transfer-Proof: Yes Best for: Fair Skin Tones Click Here to Buy

Get primed and perfect with Lakmé 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick in Blushing Nude. This lipstick comes with an in-built primer, ensuring smooth application, intense colour payoff, and a flawless matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours. The creamy yet lightweight texture keeps lips comfortable all day without creasing or fading. The lipstick is perfect for you even if you’re at work or out for a night, this beautiful rosy nude shade complements all skin tones for a sophisticated look.

Specifications Shade: Blushing Nude (Rosy Nude) Texture: Creamy & Lightweight Longevity: Up to 16 Hours Infused with: Built-in Primer Best for: Fair Skin Tones Click Here to Buy

Experience unbeatable, long-lasting wear with Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Delicate 225. This highly pigmented, transfer-proof formula delivers a bold matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours without fading. Its unique arrow applicator ensures precise application in just one swipe. The shade Delicate is a soft pinkish nude, perfect for everyday glam. Whether it’s coffee dates or office meetings, your lips stay flawless with zero touch-ups needed.

Specifications Shade: Delicate 225 (Pinkish Nude) Texture: Liquid to Matte Longevity: Up to 16 Hours Transfer-Proof: Yes Best for: All Skin Tones Click Here to Buy

Give your lips the perfect hydrating matte finish with Mamaearth Longstay Lipstick in Melon Red 06. Infused with Avocado Oil and vitamin E, this lipstick locks in moisture while delivering a long-lasting matte look. The lightweight, creamy texture glides effortlessly, ensuring comfortable all-day wear. The vibrant melon-red shade flatters all skin tones, making it a go-to for any occasion. Made Safe-certified, it’s free from harmful chemicals, making it a skin-loving choice.

Specifications Shade: Melon Red 06 (Bright Red) Texture: Creamy, Hydrating Longevity: Up to 12 Hours Infused with: Avocado Oil & Vitamin E Best For: All Skin Types Click Here to Buy

Unleash bold, high-definition colour with FACES CANADA’s Sunset N05. This ultra-pigmented crayon delivers a velvety matte finish with one-swipe payoff and extreme precision. Enriched with jojoba oil and shea butter, it keeps lips nourished and comfortable all day long. The shade Sunset is a striking burnt orange-red, perfect for making a statement. Say goodbye to touch-ups—this formula is smudge-proof and long-wearing.

Specifications Shade: Sunset N05 (Burnt Orange-Red) Texture: Creamy Crayon Longevity: Up to 12 Hours Infused with: Jojoba Oil & Shea Butter Best For: All Skin Types Click Here to Buy

Experience sophistication in every swipe with SWISS BEAUTY HD Matte Lipstick in Athena 03. This ultra-pigmented lipstick provides a soft matte finish while keeping lips comfortable and hydrated. Its smooth-gliding formula ensures a seamless application, while the lightweight feel makes it ideal for all-day wear. The shade Athena is a stunning dusty rose pink, perfect for daily elegance or special occasions.

Specifications Shade: Athena 03 (Dusty Rose Pink) Texture: Smooth & Lightweight Longevity: Up to 10 Hours Best For: Medium Skin Types Click Here to Buy

Enjoy a powder-soft matte finish with Chambor Powdery Matte in Genve Orchids 246. Infused with SPF 30, this formula protects your lips while delivering a rich, full-coverage matte look. Its non-drying, weightless texture keeps lips comfortable all day. The shade Genve Orchids is a vibrant orchid pink, adding a pop of colour to any look. Stay chic and sun-protected with this must-have lipstick.

Specifications Shade: Genve Orchids 246 (Orchid Pink) Texture: Soft & Lightweight Longevity: Up to 10 Hours Best For: Medium Skin Type Click Here to Buy

Achieve the perfect balance of comfort and bold colour with Colorbar Velvet Matte Lipstick in Brick-O-La 042. This lipstick combines a moisturizing formula with a soft matte finish, ensuring hydration without compromising on pigmentation. Enriched with vitamin E, it nourishes lips while providing long-lasting wear. The shade Brick-O-La is a warm brick-red, making it an elegant choice for both casual and formal looks.

Specifications Shade: Brick-O-La 042 (Warm Brick Red) Texture: Smooth & Creamy Longevity: Up to 8 Hours Best For: All Skin Types Click Here to Buy

Dare to be bold with MyGlamm Ultimatte Long Stay Matte Lipstick in Vamp. This intensely pigmented, long-wearing lipstick delivers one-stroke, full-coverage colour with a comfortable matte finish. Its hydrating formula ensures lips stay soft and smooth throughout the day. The shade Vamp is a deep, sultry burgundy, perfect for making a dramatic statement.

Specifications Shade: Vamp (Deep Burgundy) Texture: Smooth & Lightweight Longevity: Up to 10 Hours Best For: All Skin Types Click Here to Buy

FAQ on Matte lip shades What are matte lip shades? Matte lip shades are lipsticks or liquid lip colours that provide a flat, non-shiny finish. They are known for their rich pigmentation and long-lasting wear.

How can I make matte lipstick last longer? Exfoliate your lips before application. Apply a lip primer or a light layer of concealer. Use a lip liner to define and fill in your lips. Apply the matte lipstick in thin layers and blot with tissue. Set with translucent powder for extra longevity.

Are matte lipsticks transfer-proof? Most liquid matte lipsticks are transfer-proof, but traditional matte lipsticks may transfer slightly. You can blot and apply a second layer to reduce transfer.

Can I wear matte lipstick if I have dry lips? Yes! Choose hydrating matte formulas with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, or shea butter. Also, prepping with lip balm helps.

How do I remove matte lipstick easily? Use a makeup remover, micellar water, or an oil-based cleanser. Coconut oil or olive oil also helps break down stubborn matte formulas.

