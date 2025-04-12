Kareena Kapoor ditches makeup, rocks stylish all-blue outfit worth over 1.4 lakh at the airport. Watch

Kareena Kapoor is hands down the queen of airport fashion. The 44-year-old actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, and she looked absolutely stunning in a chic all-blue outfit. She totally nailed the monochrome trend, showing how to rock it with confidence and style. Ditching her usual glam, Kareena opted for a no-makeup look, proving that sometimes, less is definitely more. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor ditches makeup for chill Sunday lunch with Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and friends. See pics ) Kareena Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport in a chic all-blue outfit. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor rocks stylish all-blue outfit

Kareena's outfit came in a striking bright blue shade and features a chic polyester crepe shirt designed with full sleeves and an oversized fit, giving it that relaxed yet stylish airport vibe. What really stood out was the unique draped fabric detail at the front, which elegantly extended downwards, adding a flowy, fashion-forward twist to the ensemble. She teamed the shirt with matching side-flared pants in the same vibrant hue, creating a sleek and cohesive monochrome moment.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Kareena's look and are thinking of recreating it, we've got you covered! Her entire outfit is straight from the shelves of the brand Yohji Yamamoto. Both her top and pants come with a price tag of $870 each. That's roughly ₹72,500 per piece, bringing the total cost of her chic monochrome ensemble to around ₹1.45 lakh.

She accessorised her look with black oversized sunglasses, a black shoulder bag hung on the one side of her shoulder and a pair of black embellished pump heels. With no makeup and her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun, she perfectly finished off her look.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again, which released during Diwali last year. She will next be seen in an upcoming film directed by Meghna Gulzar.