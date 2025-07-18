Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Kareena Kapoor gives humble lungi a stylish upgrade during Greece holiday; flaunts her perfect beach body in new pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 06:12 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor’s Greece vacation look is pure style goals as she pairs a bright bikini with a lungi-style skirt, proving she’s the ultimate fashion queen. 

Kareena Kapoor can literally make anything look cool, even a 'lungi'. The 44-year-old actor is currently vacationing in Greece, and her holiday wardrobe is pure style inspiration. Flaunting her sizzling beachwear looks, Kareena proves she'll always be the OG fashionista. Let's take a closer look at her outfit. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in simple white anarkali kurta set in new airport look, serves fresh summer fashion inspo. Watch )

Kareena Kapoor rocks a chic beach look with a lungi twist in Greece. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor rocks a chic beach look with a lungi twist in Greece. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor pairs bikini top with stylish lungi skirt

Kareena took to Instagram to share a carousel of her Greece fashion lookbook, captioning it, "Did a lungi dance in Greece… had fun, must try 🇮🇳." In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying a fun time by the beach in stylish beachwear.

For her look, Kareena chose a bright yellow halter-neck bikini top that instantly added a pop of colour. She styled it with a unique lungi-style checkered skirt in shades of black and dark green, sourced from the indie label Gulsohrab Studio.

She accessorised her look with a black cap, rectangular sunglasses, and bracelets on her wrist. Ditching heavy glam, she opted for a sun-kissed makeup look featuring blushed cheeks and nude lips. With her luscious, shoulder-length tresses left loose, she perfectly finished off her chic beach look.

How to style a lungi

Want to give the humble lungi a stylish twist? Pair it with a crop top, bikini top, or bralette for a chic, vacation-ready vibe. Knot it high-waist for a modern silhouette, and finish the look with statement sunglasses, minimal jewellery, and beachy waves. Whether you're by the sea or in the city, this easy-to-style piece can instantly upgrade your summer wardrobe.

On the work front

Professionally, Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders. She’s now preparing for her upcoming film Daayra, where she will share screen space with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

