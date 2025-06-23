Ananya Panday takes over Miami in breezy beach dresses: Let her inspire your next holiday wardrobe

Ananya Panday is serving major travel goals with her latest pictures. The actor is currently soaking up the sun in Miami, Florida, and living her best beach life. From playfully posing with Pikachu coffee mugs to taking in the stunning ocean views from a yacht, she’s making the most of every moment. Also read | Ananya Panday opens Lakme Fashion Week 2025 as showstopper for Anamika Khanna in stunning silver-blue ensemble. See pics From off-shoulder white dresses to keeping it breezy in white palazzos and crop tees, Ananya did it all. (Instagram/@ananyapanday)

On June 23, Ananya Panday dropped a series of stunning pictures from her Miami getaway, instantly giving us fresh travel goals. But what truly caught our eye were her effortless beach looks. From chic off-shoulder white dresses to breezy white palazzos paired with casual crop tops, Ananya served perfect summer style inspiration at every turn.

What Ananya wore for her beach vacay:

We absolutely loved Ananya’s white off-shoulder mini dress; it radiated perfect beach vacation fashion goals. The ruched detailing throughout the dress beautifully accentuated her silhouette as she posed for the camera. In one picture, she’s seen enjoying Miami’s vibrant nightlife, casually holding a Pikachu mug, while in another, she’s capturing a candid car selfie. With minimal makeup, loose wavy curls, and sleek gold neck chains, Ananya effortlessly completed her breezy beach holiday look.

In another picture, Ananya served major fashion goals as she posed with her pet dog on a yacht. Dressed in a sleeveless white cropped tee paired with breezy white cotton palazzos, she kept the look effortlessly chic and comfortable. With her hair tied up in a messy bun and tinted sunglasses adding the perfect touch, Ananya nailed the relaxed, sun-soaked vibe of her Miami getaway.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

In no time, Ananya’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures, one user wrote, “Just I-rumi-Nating Miami with her cuteness.” Multiple users commented, “Beautiful,” and reacted with red heart emoticons. Ananya’s aunt Deanne Panday dropped multiple red heart emoticons on her pictures. Also read | Ananya Panday says goodbye to sequins, welcomes mirrorwork for ‘demure’ baraati look

Check out Ananya’s photo dump from Miami. On June 21, she shared pictures of herself exploring the parks, streets and cafes of Miami.

Ananya's Miami vacation pictures are making us want to plan our next travel itinerary right away.