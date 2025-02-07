Ananya Panday says goodbye to sequins, welcomes mirrorwork for ‘demure’ baraati look

Ananya Panday served a bedazzled wedding look that radiated peak Gen Z chic. The actor brought her best fashion-forward moment with her stunning ‘baraati look.’ The pastel colour palette of her saree was all about ‘demure’ elegance. She captioned her look ‘Baarati yet again 😉 but this time slightly demure 😅😇' The look featured mirrorwork. Let's dive into her look and steal wardrobe inspiration for our next best saree look. Ananya Panday's gilded look was all about the mirrors.(IG/@ananyapanday)

More about the look

Ananya Panday wore a soft pink saree with intricate threadwork and mirrorwork. She paired it with a golden, structured blouse featuring a deep plunging neckline. Mirrorwork was the main character of her ensemble, with the blouse encrusted with bolder mirrorwork compared to the dainty mirrorwork on her saree. She brought a dazzling energy to her look with the traditional mirrorwork design. This is particularly special as long sequins have dominated the wedding saree looks for a long time. This may change the tide and topple sequin's dominance.

For accessories, the actor opted for a matching, statement emerald choker with a layered illusion and matching dangling earrings. She wore two bangles and pinned her hair in a sleek back bun, adorned with a pink gajra. Lastly, she topped it off with the quintessential desi aesthetic-a small black bindi.

Style takeaways

Mirrorwork magic: Sequins are so last season (and overrated.) Bring your bling game with mirrors instead and reflect your fashion game through your dazzling ensemble. Ananya Panday crowned mirrors to be the main character of her ensemble, from her mirror-encrusted golden blouse to her pink saree.

Soft pastels marry loud bold colours: Pastel colours are always, as Ananya called her look, so demure. Pairing a soft blush pink saree with a bright golden blouse was a masterstroke, reminding us that even bright colours can go with softer tones.

Pastel colours are always, as Ananya called her look, so demure. Pairing a soft blush pink saree with a bright golden blouse was a masterstroke, reminding us that even bright colours can go with softer tones. Go big, or go home: Ananya Panday left no stone unturned to bring big energy to her look. Generally with heavier sarees, one opts for minimalist, dainty jewellery, but Ananya Panday reminded that an Indian wedding is all about the extravaganza, so the attire should reflect the grandeur too. She went for heavy jewellery- big choker and earrings.

About her work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in two back-to-back OTT releases Call Me Bae and CTRL. She debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The actor has appeared in Bollywood films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil.

