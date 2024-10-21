Sobhita Dhulipala's South Indian pre-wedding look: How to drape a double border silk sari for an iconic Diwali 2024 look

Sarees have long been a symbol of elegance and tradition and in 2024 double borders in contrasting colours are captivating a new generation of fashion enthusiasts. A stunning example of this is the double-bordered red and green silk saree worn by actor Sobhita Dhulipala during her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony before her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. Allegedly gifted by her aunt, this saree not only showcases the rich heritage of the actor's culture but also spotlights the building allure of contrasting borders. Shobhita Dhulipala's Pasupu Danchadam saree

South Indian weaves, particularly in sarees like Tamil Nadu's Kanjivaram and Telangana's Pochampally, often showcase the stunning use of double borders which adds to their visual appeal and complexity. In Kanjivaram sarees, the double borders feature contrasting colours and intricate motifs that enhance the saree's grandeur, making it a popular choice for weddings and festive occasions. Similarly, Pochampally sarees utilise this technique, where the vibrant double borders complement the unique ikat patterns woven into the fabric.

Pochampally and Kanjivaram sarees(Indian Silk House Agencies )

The allure of double borders

Among the various design elements of these weaves, Sobhita is bringing back double borders. These sarees feature two contrasting borders, often sporting different widths or embellished with a combination of techniques like zari work and embroidery. This modern twist appeals to a younger audience, making the traditional saree more accessible and exciting.

A style icon for many, Sobhita exemplifies the allure of this look. Her choice of a double-bordered saree, reminiscent of her to-be mother-in-law's penchant for contrasting borders, showcases her ability to blend tradition with contemporary flair. The combination of red and green in her silk saree beautifully highlights the potential of colour contrasts to enhance the overall aesthetic of the garment.

How to drape a double-border saree with contrasting colours saree

Draping a saree with contrasting borders may seem daunting, but with a few tips, it can be an empowering and stylish endeavour. Imagine a saree with broad borders on both sides — a striking choice that can elevate your look, especially for those who love to wear heels.

The appeal of contrast in sarees, particularly through double borders, lies in the garment's innate ability to blend tradition with modern sentiments.