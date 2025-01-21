Ananya Panday makes a bold statement with gold septum ring and bindi: See all the photos of her edgy look

Ananya Panday for her new photoshoot, donned a bohemian desi look that is bold and dramatic. The actor embraces effortlessly embraces different kinds of styles; whether acing preppy style or desi looks. Let's take a look at how she rocked the bohemian, rustic style. Ananya Panday's look exudes a bohemian desi vibe.(PC: Instagram/@ananyapanday)

More about her look

Ananya Panday wore a tube blouse top with a dark printed pattern. Mimicking the pallu drape style of a traditional saree, this contemporary look transformed the blouse piece itself into a pallu, with a draped, pallu-like piece elegantly going over her shoulder. Along with this, she paired it with a golden long skirt, adding a touch of grandeur to the ensemble.

The septum nose ring was the standout element of the look, amplifying its bold and edgy aesthetic. Similarly, the dainty black bindi tied the entire style together, making it cohesive and perfectly aligned with the dramatic and daring energy of the outfit.

Her wavy hair was tied in a slightly undone manner and adorned with a gajra. Her makeup leaned towards a natural makeover style, featuring a subtle blush and defined eyebrows, further complementing the overall natural aesthetic.

The look encapsulated an edgy, desi vibe, with the septum nose ring making the style bold, rebellious, and statement-making for sure.

About her work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in two back-to-back OTT releases Call Me Bae and CTRL. She debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The actor has appeared in Bollywood films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil.

