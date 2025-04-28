Triptii Dimri's sunkissed glow in tiny bikini top, mini skirt on beach vacation leaves the internet swooning. Pics

Triptii Dimri is currently on vacation. The actor travelled to a beach town to spend her days chasing sunsets, basking in the summer sun, and enjoying breezy evenings. She posted pictures from her holiday on Instagram with the caption, “Letting the calm sink in.” Triptii Dimri enjoys her beach vacation in a stylish outfit.

Triptii Dimri enjoys a beach vacation

The pictures in Triptii's vacation album show her dressed in a stylish beach-ready ensemble. She wore a tiny bikini top and a mini skirt set, and you should be stealing the outfit inspiration for your next beach vacation mode board. The album features close-up, sunkissed photos of the actor as she marvels at a sunset. She also shared clicks of the delectable pasta dish she ate, the beach during the sunset, and stunning black-and-white moments as she posed on the beach.

Decoding Triptii's beach outfit

The tiny, white bikini top Triptii wore features spaghetti straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, gathered design on the bust, metal clasps on the front, a midriff-baring curved short hem, and a fitted silhouette. As for the skirt, it comes in a pleasant light blue shade and features a mid-rise waist, a figure-skimming silhouette, a short hem length, and a side zip closure.

Triptii styled the ensemble with beach flip-flops and ditched all accessories. With her messy, curly hair left loose in a side parting, the actor chose a glowing no-makeup look to go with the beach outfit. She opted for feathered brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Triptii's look in the beach-ready outfit. They showered her with compliments. One user wrote, “Uffffff trriiipp!!!” Another commented, “Sundar ladki.” A comment read, “Damm hottt and gorgeous like a princess.” Another said, “Hottest.”

What's the price of Triptii's bikini top?

Triptii's top is from the shelves of a beachwear label called Calzedonia. Per the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, it is called the Padded Bandeau Bikini Top Timeless Diva. It is worth ₹5,104.