Shah Rukh Khan rocks super cool airport look in hoodie and cargo pants that even Gen Z would want to copy. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai, and of course, the paparazzi were quick to catch a glimpse of him at the airport on Sunday. SRK looked as cheerful as ever, flashing that signature smile and even sharing a warm handshake with one of his staff members before heading to his car. Dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, SRK serves major fashion goals that even Gen Z would envy. Let's decode his look and grab some fresh style inspo. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to make historic Met Gala 2025 debut, will be dressed by Sabyasachi: Diet Sabya 'confirms' in new post ) Shah Rukh Khan showcased a relaxed yet trendy outfit at the Mumbai airport. (Ashutosh Rai)

Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's stylish airport look

Ditching his usual hoodies, Shah Rukh took a cooler approach to his airport look. He rocked a simple white t-shirt, which he layered with a stylish blue hoodie jacket. The hoodie left open and casually draped over his frame, featured sleeves that were rolled up neatly to just above his elbows.

To complete the look, SRK paired the top with loose-fit blue cargo pants that added a relaxed vibe while still looking totally on-trend. The combination of easygoing comfort and smart layering made for a look that was equal parts stylish and functional, and as always, King Khan nailed it.

To elevate his laid-back look, Shah Rukh accessorised with some key pieces that added an extra dash of style. He sported a sleek pair of black sunglasses, crossbody black bag, stylish watch on his wrist and pair of white shoes. His perfectly gelled hair, well-groomed beard, and that signature charming smile made him the ultimate heartthrob as he walked through the airport.

On the work front

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action-thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to begin shooting in June 2025. In addition to King, Shah Rukh has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including Tiger vs Pathaan, an adventure film with Amar Kaushik, and potential collaborations with Raj & DK and Farah Khan.