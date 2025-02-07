Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan brought the bling to Loveyapa screening with a luxury watch that costs more than a mansion. See price tag

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 07, 2025 12:51 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish statement at Loveyapa screening, sporting an ultra-luxurious watch. Wondering how much it costs? The price will shock you.

Shah Rukh Khan, a true horology enthusiast, never fails to impress with his luxury timepieces. His latest appearance at the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's film Loveyapa was no exception. The 59-year-old actor sported an elegant Patek Philippe watch, a timepiece that is nothing short of a collector's dream. Curious about how much it costs? Find out here. (Also read: Get your sunglasses out because Salman Khan wore one of his most expensive diamond-studded watches to Loveyapa screening )

SRK's latest Patek Philippe watch turns heads at film screening. (Instagram)
SRK's latest Patek Philippe watch turns heads at film screening. (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan rocks elegant Patek Philippe's watch

Shah Rukh Khan's latest timepiece is from Patek Philippe's Nautilus collection and showcases the perfect blend of boldness with elegance. This self-winding flyback chronograph is presented in a refined white gold version, showcasing an opaline blue-grey dial. The stunning shade is also reflected in the denim-patterned calfskin strap, paired with a white gold Nautilus fold-over clasp. An additional blue-grey composite material strap with a fabric pattern is included for added versatility.

The watch’s design is defined by contrasting polished and satin finishes on the case and bezel. For functionality, the chronograph indications are grouped into a large, easy-to-read 6 o’clock monocounter with three concentric scales. The central chronograph seconds hand also serves as the running second's display, making this timepiece as practical as it is stylish.

What is the price of his watch

If you're smitten by Shah Rukh Khan's Patek Philippe watch and dream of adding it to your collection, the price tag might make you think twice. According to Chrono24, this luxurious timepiece comes with a hefty price of 15,914,616.

Shah Rukh Khan's watch comes with a price tag of ₹15,914,616.(www.chrono24.in)
Shah Rukh Khan's watch comes with a price tag of ₹15,914,616.(www.chrono24.in)

Other stars who wore Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe watches are a favourite among Bollywood and global celebrities. Salman Khan recently flaunted an elegant timepiece from the brand, joining the ranks of Amitabh Bachchan, who has been spotted with a Nautilus model. Ranveer Singh is another Bollywood star known for his love of luxury watches, including Patek Philippe. On the global stage, icons like Drake, Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z, and Conor McGregor also have an enviable collection of Patek Philippe timepieces.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On