Shah Rukh Khan brought the bling to Loveyapa screening with a luxury watch that costs more than a mansion. See price tag

Shah Rukh Khan, a true horology enthusiast, never fails to impress with his luxury timepieces. His latest appearance at the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's film Loveyapa was no exception. The 59-year-old actor sported an elegant Patek Philippe watch, a timepiece that is nothing short of a collector's dream. Curious about how much it costs? Find out here. (Also read: Get your sunglasses out because Salman Khan wore one of his most expensive diamond-studded watches to Loveyapa screening ) SRK's latest Patek Philippe watch turns heads at film screening. (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan rocks elegant Patek Philippe's watch

Shah Rukh Khan's latest timepiece is from Patek Philippe's Nautilus collection and showcases the perfect blend of boldness with elegance. This self-winding flyback chronograph is presented in a refined white gold version, showcasing an opaline blue-grey dial. The stunning shade is also reflected in the denim-patterned calfskin strap, paired with a white gold Nautilus fold-over clasp. An additional blue-grey composite material strap with a fabric pattern is included for added versatility.

The watch’s design is defined by contrasting polished and satin finishes on the case and bezel. For functionality, the chronograph indications are grouped into a large, easy-to-read 6 o’clock monocounter with three concentric scales. The central chronograph seconds hand also serves as the running second's display, making this timepiece as practical as it is stylish.

What is the price of his watch

If you're smitten by Shah Rukh Khan's Patek Philippe watch and dream of adding it to your collection, the price tag might make you think twice. According to Chrono24, this luxurious timepiece comes with a hefty price of ₹15,914,616.

Shah Rukh Khan's watch comes with a price tag of ₹15,914,616.(www.chrono24.in)

Other stars who wore Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe watches are a favourite among Bollywood and global celebrities. Salman Khan recently flaunted an elegant timepiece from the brand, joining the ranks of Amitabh Bachchan, who has been spotted with a Nautilus model. Ranveer Singh is another Bollywood star known for his love of luxury watches, including Patek Philippe. On the global stage, icons like Drake, Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z, and Conor McGregor also have an enviable collection of Patek Philippe timepieces.