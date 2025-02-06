Menu Explore
Cricket's latest star Abhishek Sharma flaunts luxurious watch worth 13 lakh in new pics

ByAdrija Dey
Feb 06, 2025 08:36 PM IST

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's Rolex watch grabs eyeballs with the rugged, macho look (and also the hefty price tag).

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma has been spotted wearing a Rolex watch. Rolex is a luxurious Swiss brand. Rolex watches are often associated with high-fashion and luxury, and it's not uncommon to see bigwigs, and influential figures from various industries wearing them, from actors to athletes. Let's take a closer look at Abhishek Sharma's Rolex watch and see what makes it so special.

The Rolex watch has a suave, stylish aesthetic with the thick bracelet, black dial and dual-toned bezel.(IG/@rolexworld_ & IG/abhisheksharma_4)
The Rolex watch has a suave, stylish aesthetic with the thick bracelet, black dial and dual-toned bezel.(IG/@rolexworld_ & IG/abhisheksharma_4)

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani's extravagant diamond-studded Rolex watch at IPL auction costs crores; check out its insane price

More about the watch

As per the IG page, The Indian Horology, the watch has a stainless steel case and a matching stainless steel Rolex Jubilee bracelet. The black dial has silver-tone hands and dot hour markers, with minute markers around the edge. The watch has a bi-directional rotating bezel with a black and blue ring that shows 24-hour markers. The dual-tone bezel of blue and black gives it a contemporary, high-tech look. The colours black and blue also make the watch appear rugged and masculine.

As per the IG page, the retail cost is around 9,90,000 while market price is $16,000 or 13,98,000.

Who all wore rolex

From time to time, celebrities make headlines for their stunning Rolex watches and their jaw-dropping price tags. Celebrities also customise the watches, like how at the IPL auction, Nita Ambani sported a luxurious 18-carat white gold Rolex Day-Date watch, which cost around Rs1.05 crore. Dhanush was seen wearing a white Rolex Day-Date watch, valued at approximately 1.35 crore. Rohit Sharma was also seen wearing a Rolex Day Date watch which cost approximately 41,57,000.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma’s luxurious Rolex worth 41.57 lakh is ultimate dream piece for watch lovers

Follow Us On