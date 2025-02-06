Cricket's latest star Abhishek Sharma flaunts luxurious watch worth ₹13 lakh in new pics
Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's Rolex watch grabs eyeballs with the rugged, macho look (and also the hefty price tag).
Cricketer Abhishek Sharma has been spotted wearing a Rolex watch. Rolex is a luxurious Swiss brand. Rolex watches are often associated with high-fashion and luxury, and it's not uncommon to see bigwigs, and influential figures from various industries wearing them, from actors to athletes. Let's take a closer look at Abhishek Sharma's Rolex watch and see what makes it so special.
More about the watch
As per the IG page, The Indian Horology, the watch has a stainless steel case and a matching stainless steel Rolex Jubilee bracelet. The black dial has silver-tone hands and dot hour markers, with minute markers around the edge. The watch has a bi-directional rotating bezel with a black and blue ring that shows 24-hour markers. The dual-tone bezel of blue and black gives it a contemporary, high-tech look. The colours black and blue also make the watch appear rugged and masculine.
As per the IG page, the retail cost is around ₹9,90,000 while market price is $16,000 or ₹13,98,000.
Who all wore rolex
From time to time, celebrities make headlines for their stunning Rolex watches and their jaw-dropping price tags. Celebrities also customise the watches, like how at the IPL auction, Nita Ambani sported a luxurious 18-carat white gold Rolex Day-Date watch, which cost around Rs1.05 crore. Dhanush was seen wearing a white Rolex Day-Date watch, valued at approximately ₹1.35 crore. Rohit Sharma was also seen wearing a Rolex Day Date watch which cost approximately ₹41,57,000.
