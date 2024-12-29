Keanu Reeves' Rolex watch stolen from his LA home in 2023 found in Chile

In a surprising turn of events, Police officials in Chile have recovered items which belonged to John Wick star Keanu Reeves. A report by CNN has stated that three watches, one of them being a Rolex watch priced at $9,000 ( ₹7.7 Lakh), has been discovered in eastern Santiago during a recent raid. (Also read: John Wick 5: Keanu Reeves gives big update about movie, says ‘You can never…’) Keanu Reeves was last seen in John Wick 4. (Shutterstock)

Details about Keanu Reeves's watches

The report states, “The Rolex Submariner watch – engraved with the actor’s first name and the words, ‘2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five’ – was recovered Saturday in eastern Santiago during a police operation linked to a series of local robberies.”

Furthermore, the authorities have been able to recover ‘jewellery and valuable’ watches during raids on four houses, with at least one of the timepieces “belonging to a famous actor who was the victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023.”

More details

The Chilean authorities are in contact with US officials on this case. This will help them track what happened after the burglary which occurred at the actor’s home in 2023. A 21-year-old man has been arrested as well.

On the other hand, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the next instalment of the John Wick franchise. Keanu Reeves recently opened up about the same possibility in an interview with CBS Mornings to promote his voice role as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He said that even though his heart says yes, he is unsure whether his body would permit it.

In the meantime, Keanu will make a cameo as the iconic assassin in the upcoming spinoff, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. It stars Ana De Armas in the lead role and releases in US theatres on June 26 next year.