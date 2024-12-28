John Wick 5: Keanu Reeves gives big update about movie, says ‘You can never…’

Keanu Reeves has hinted at the possibility of returning for John Wick 5, but it seems his heart and body aren’t entirely in sync. During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings to promote his voice role as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the 60-year-old action star addressed whether he would ever return as the beloved assassin as fans eagerly wait for any update for the next chapter of the movie. But looks like it's completely off the table for now and the reason is Reeves’ knees. John Wick goes on a rampage after the puppy gifted to him by his late wife is killed.(Lionsgate)

Keanu Reeves unsure if his ‘knees’ can pull John Wick 5

During his appearance to promote a new film directed by Jeff Fowler, Reeves was asked if he would ever consider making a fifth John Wick movie. While his heart seems eager for another round, his knees, after years of grueling stunts, are less enthusiastic. "You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, 'You can't do another John Wick,'" Reeves quipped, adding, "My heart [wants to], but I don't know if my knees can do it."

"Which is why you can voice Shadow for, like, decades to come — there are no physical limitations, just your voice!" Fowler jum[ed into the conversation, to which Reeves said, "I'm free!" Reeves first brought the beloved hitman to life in 2014, when John Wick debuted as a gritty revenge tale centered on a man avenging his dog’s death at the hands of Russian mobsters.

While fans might be heartbroken at the thought of no new John Wick movie on the horizon, Keanu Reeves isn’t stepping away from the role entirely. He’s set to make a cameo as the iconic assassin in the upcoming spinoff, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

Keanu Reeves character in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

During the interview, Reeves also discussed his latest project, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he lends his voice to the villainous Shadow. While the fourth chapter is on the cards, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already soaking up the holiday cheer, smashing records on its first Monday. Riding high on glowing word-of-mouth reviews, the film has delivered the franchise's second-biggest opening weekend, trailing only its predecessor, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

A lifelong fan of the Sonic franchise, Fowler’s admiration for Shadow began during his early career, working on the 2005 video game that spotlighted Sonic's darker, more complex counterpart. Fowler described Shadow as the “yin to Sonic’s yang,” a character shaped by hardship and a radically different path in an interview with Variety.

Recognising these qualities, Fowler knew Reeves, renowned for his portrayal of intense, layered roles like John Wick was the ideal choice to bring Shadow to life in the Sonic Cinematic Universe.

"There are obvious parallels between John Wick and Shadow," Fowler admitted, adding, "Keanu has always played complex, brooding characters with a real edge to them. He was the perfect fit for Shadow," as per Variety.