Rohit Sharma’s luxurious Rolex worth 41.57 lakh is ultimate dream piece for watch lovers

ByAdrija Dey
Jan 24, 2025 06:21 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's Rolex watch carries an understated grandeur that only true watch connoisseurs can spot.

Rohit Sharma has recently been seen wearing a Rolex watch. The Rolex is one of the watch brands that’s commonly synonymous with luxury. Every timepiece features impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs. From celebrated sportsmen to actors, Rolex is one of the watch brands they can often be seen wearing. Let’s take a look at Rohit Sharma’s watch.

Rohit Sharma looked fashionable as he wore a Rolex watch.(PC: Instagram/@rohitsharma45 & rolex.com)
Rohit Sharma looked fashionable as he wore a Rolex watch.(PC: Instagram/@rohitsharma45 & rolex.com)

The cricketer wore a dapper black suit with his Rolex watch which perfectly complemented his trendy monochrome look.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal's Rs.1.1 crore watch is a reflection of his personality: Elegant, sophisticated yet eclectic

How much his watch costs

As per the IG page, The Indian Horology, which from time to time shares watches worn by celebrities, this time shared details of Rohit Sharma's elegant Rolex watch. The page quoted the retail price to be around 41,57,000. Rohit Sharma's watch is called the Rolex Day Date watch.

The watch is in rose gold with Rolex's signature Fluted Bezel. The dial is in a rich dark colour which contrasts with the lighter hue of the rose gold case. The hour markers are in Roman numerals with a polished rose gold finish to match the rose gold exteriors. The dial has a full display of the day and date. The Rolex logo is also visible on the dial. The bracelet is the iconic President Bracelet.

Who else wore Rolex watches

There are many celebrities who wear Rolex watches. Sometimes these watches are also customised. At the IPL auction, Nita Ambani sported a luxurious 18-carat white gold Rolex Day-Date watch, which cost around Rs.1.05 crore. Similarly, Dhanush was seen wearing a white Rolex Day-Date watch, valued at approximately Rs.1.35 crore.

This particular style of Rolex—the Day-Date watch, seems to be a favourite among celebrities.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani's extravagant diamond-studded Rolex watch at IPL auction costs crores; check out its insane price

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
