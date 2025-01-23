Mohanlal's 1.1 crore watch is a reflection of his personality: Elegant, sophisticated yet eclectic

Mohanlal, who primarily works in the Malayalam film industry, is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. Apart from his films, the veteran actor is also known for his laidback yet polished fashion sense. Mohanlal often wears luxury watches that make a statement. Case in point: he recently sported a Jacob & Co watch. The sleek and sophisticated watch is a testament to Mohanlal's style. Also read | Neeraj Chopra’s watch from wedding with Himani Mor is a breath of fresh air and also affordable; check price and brand Mohanlal sported a Jacob & Co watch recently. It comes in a rose gold and black design. (Instagram/ The Indian Horology)

Mohanlal's high-end luxury watch costs over a crore

The Jacob & Co Epic X Neo-Retalithe is a black and rose gold timepiece. A similar watch is also available in a silver and black design. According to The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, it is priced at $130,000, approximately ₹1.12 crore. The actor wore a casual brown T-shirt during a recent outing, posing with a fan in a picture giving a glimpse of his Jacob & Co watch.

Take a closer look at Mohanlal's watch:

More details about Malayalam actor's watch

The Epic X Neo-Retalithe has a bold and avant-garde design featuring a 44mm case crafted from 18 carat rose gold and black DLC-coated titanium, with a matching black DLC-coated titanium band. The dial features intricate details and a 3D effect that showcases the movement's inner workings. The Epic X Neo-Retalithe is adorned with 544 baguette-cut diamonds, weighing a total of 21.80 carats.

Some notable watches in his watch collection

The veteran Malayalam actor is particularly fond of Audemars Piguet, owning not one, but two of their stunning watches. As per a report by Watchpaparazzi.com, Mohanlal owns Richard Mille 11-03 McLaren, Breguet Tradition, Louis Moinet Cosmic Art Moon Green Edition, Bovet 19 Thirty Dimier, Breitling Endurance Pro, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore.