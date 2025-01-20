Neeraj Chopra’s watch from wedding with Himani Mor is a breath of fresh air and also affordable; check price and brand

Neeraj's wedding watch is cool yet elegant

Neeraj's Swatch Omega Mission to Pluto watch is a stunning timepiece that's part of the brand's Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection. This non-limited watch features a light cool grey tone that beautifully contrasts with the dark grey velcro strap and burgundy subdials and bezel. As per The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, the watch is priced at $260, approximately ₹22,500.

Take a look:

More about his wedding look

Neeraj's marriage with tennis player Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony has taken everyone by surprise. Neeraj's wedding outfit was truly regal. He wore an elegant ivory sherwani, paired with a statement turban, perfectly complementing his bride Himani Mor's attire.

She looked stunning in a blush pink lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and kundan jewellery. The couple's matching pastel ensembles exuded a dreamy feel, setting major wedding fashion goals.

Neeraj, 27, announced his marriage with Himani, who hails from Haryana's Sonipat, on his social media handles and wrote, “I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after…”

Neeraj's uncle Bhim recently told the news agency PTI that the marriage took place in India and that the couple has left for honeymoon. He said, “Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place.”