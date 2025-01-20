Who is Neeraj Chopra’s wife, Himani Mor? Know more about the tennis player who is currently studying in the USA

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra married Himani Mor in a private ceremony. The 27-year-old shared the photos of his dreamy wedding on his social media accounts which came out as a surprise for many. Chopra didn't make much fuss about the special occasion in his life prior to it as when he posted the photos, it instantly broke the internet. Neeraj Chopra got married to Himani Mor in a private ceremony.(X/@Neeraj_chopra1)

According to Sportstar, Neeraj's wife Himani hails from Larsauli in Haryana and completed her schooling at Little Angels School in Panipat. Before shifting her bases overseas for education, she completed a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Delhi University's Miranda House.

She is pursuing her Master's in Science in sports management and administration from McCormack Isenberg School of Management. She also attended Southeastern Louisiana University. As a tennis player, she has worked as a part-time assistant coach at Franklin Pierce University. Currently, she manages the tennis team of Amherst College, where she is a graduate assistant.

The Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist announced the marriage on his social media handles.

"I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Chopra wrote in a post with the pictures of the marriage ceremony.

Last year, Chopra became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. He is also the only Indian athlete to bag two different medals (Gold in Tokyo 2020 and Silver in Paris 2024) at the Olympics.

Chopra's uncle Bhim told PTI that the marriage took place in the country and that the couple had left for their honeymoon. Mor is currently studying in the USA.

"Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place," Bhim told from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana.

"The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," said Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra, when asked about the surprise development.