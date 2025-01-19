Neeraj Chopra stuns in pink sherwani, bride Himani is a vision in matching lehenga. See first pics from dreamy wedding

Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani in an intimate ceremony. The star javelin thrower, a two-time Olympic medallist, shared the pictures on his social media on Sunday evening. Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani in an intimate ceremony.

Neeraj Chopra shares wedding photos on social media

The wedding was a close-knit event, attended by family members. Sharing heartfelt pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, he wrote, “Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj, Himani.” In two of the photos, the couple were seen performing the marriage rituals in presence of their family members in a simple ceremony. In another photo, Neeraj's mother was seen blessing his son ahead of his wedding.

Neeraj Chopra and Himani twin in baby pink

The couple was seen twinning in matching outfits. While Neeraj donned a baby pink sherwani along with the matching pagdi. Himani stunned in a baby pink bridal lehenga with intricate embroidery and matching bridal choora. The bride completed her look with a combination of silver and green jewelry. Neeraj has taken everyone by surprise as he successfully managed to keep things under wraps.

Neeraj Chopra's heartfelt post had people from the film industry and the sports fraternity wishing him for the new journey. Former cricketer Suresh Raina and actor Gajraj Rao were among the first ones to congratulate the former Olympic champion on his wedding. "May your journey together be filled with beautiful memories and unwavering companionship," Raina said in a post on X.

Neeraj Chopra's achievements

Neeraj Chopra has always been admired for his dedication and humble demeanor. He made history by becoming India’s first-ever individual to win gold medal in track-and-field event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He recently secured a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Last year, in 2024, The Olympic medallist was named the best male Javelin thrower in the world by a globally renowned American magazine Track and Field News.