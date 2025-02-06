Abhishek Sharma on comparisons with Yuvraj Singh: 'He taught me how to be fearless; an honour to have him as my mentor'

After his breathtaking performance in Mumbai last Sunday, where he powered India to a 4-1 T20I series win over England, Abhishek Sharma has soared up the ICC T20I batting rankings. The 24-year-old made a staggering jump from No. 40 to No. 2 in the latest update on Wednesday. Abhishek Sharma is ranked no.2 in the ICC T20i rankings

The cricketing world is abuzz with his heroics — an electrifying 135 off 54 balls, featuring 13 towering sixes (maximum number in T20). His innings not only made him India’s highest individual scorer in T20Is but also secured him the second-fastest half century by an Indian in the format.

Yet, for Abhishek, the moment is about more than just records: “My family has been my biggest pillar of strength. My dad was my first coach, my mum has been my emotional anchor and my sister, Komal, is my biggest cheerleader — she always makes sure I stay grounded.”

Cricketing legends, analysts and fans alike have hailed him as India’s next T20 sensation, drawing comparisons to the two-time World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh — who also happens to be his mentor. Following the knock, Yuvraj took to social media with a simple yet powerful message: “That’s where I want You.” For Abhishek, who grew up idolising Yuvraj, those words meant everything.

“Yuvi paji has been a mentor, a big brother and an inspiration. That post was special because he has played a massive role in shaping my mindset, especially on how to build an innings and stay fearless. His words push me to keep improving,” says Abhishek. As for the comparisons, he takes them as an honour rather than a weight of expectation. “Yuvi paji is a legend of Indian cricket, my idol since I started playing. Just having him as my mentor is a blessing.”

Away from cricket, Abhishek is just another “boy from Amritsar” who loves Bollywood movies, Punjabi music and gaming. “I love watching movies — Bollywood, South Indian, even Hollywood action thrillers. Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun are my favourites! When I’m not thinking about cricket, I like travelling, spending time with my dog and playing video games,” he ends.