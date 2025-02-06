Get your sunglasses out because Salman Khan wore one of his most expensive diamond-studded watches to Loveyapa screening

Last night, actor Salman Khan was clicked at the screening of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid's film Loveyapa. Salman wore a casual ensemble for the screening, sticking to his usual style. However, he more than made up for it with a luxurious watch he sported to the show. Salman Khan attended the Loveyapa screening last night.

Paparazzi videos from the event show Salman Khan sporting one of the most expensive timepieces from his collection. He wore a watch from the Swiss luxury label Audemars Piguet. Let's find out all the details of the luxurious timepiece, including its price.

What is the price of Salman Khan's watch?

Per the Instagram page The Indian Horology, known for tracking luxurious celebrity watches, Salman wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diamond watch. According to Diamond Source NYC, the watch has a diamond-paved white gold dial with an 18-carat white gold case set with brilliant-cut 32 jewels. It also has 38 hours of power reserve, and the bracelet is 18-carat white gold with Audemars Piguet folding clasp.

The Instagram page revealed that the watch retails at USD 1,390,400. Meanwhile, the website claimed its price as USD 1,262,985. This means Salman's watch is worth approximately ₹12 crore.

More details about Salman's look

Salman paired the luxurious watch with a green Polo shirt featuring a split collared neckline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He styled the top with acid-washed light-blue denim pants featuring distressed details and a baggy silhouette. Apart from the watch, he wore a silver chain, a bracelet, black boots, and earrings to accessorise the ensemble.

Other watches in Salman Khan's collection

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is not the only luxurious timepiece in the superstar's collection. Earlier, he was also spotted wearing one of the most expensive limited-edition Billionaire III watches adorned with 714 diamonds from Jacob & Co. It is worth a jaw-dropping ₹41.98 crores.