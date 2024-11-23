BTS' J-Hope and Cha Eun Woo serve masterclass on sharp dressing during their reunion at Audemars Piguet event

BTS member J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo recently attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul. And K-pop fans are collectively swooning over their reunion. On Friday, J-Hope and Eun Woo arrived for the opening, looking sharp in stylish ensembles. Scroll down to see what the two boyband members wore. J-Hope and Cha Eun Wo have a blast at the Audemars Piguet event.

Also Read | BTS' J-Hope teases ‘good news soon’, reveals why he travelled to LA after military discharge

BTS' J-Hope and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo at Audemars Piguet event

The Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship opened recently. The event commemorated the luxury Swiss watchmaker's latest milestone of blending classic workmanship with contemporary design. At the launch party, many celebrities, including J-Hope and Eun Woo, arrived dressed to the nines. In one of the videos, J-Hope can be seen having a fun banter with Cha Eun Woo. Another clip shows the Arson singer grooving to a song while holding a champagne glass as the True Beauty actor sings along to the music.

What did the K-pop stars wear?

In the pictures shared by Eun Woo on Instagram, he can be seen looking dapper in an all-black outfit. The actor wore a black turtle neck bodycon jumper, which he tucked neatly inside his pants. The bottoms feature a flared silhouette and a mid-rise wait. He completed the look with a tan-coloured trench coat featuring notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and an open front.

The long coat added a suave touch to the ensemble, which he styled with an Audemars Piguet watch and black dress shoes. Side-parted and backswept blowout-styled hair rounded off the look.

Meanwhile, J-Hope also wore an all-black ensemble for the night out. He wore a stylish double-breasted blazer featuring wide-notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a relaxed fitting. A matching button-down shirt and tailored pants completed the ensemble. Lastly, chunky black boots and an Audemars Piguet watch accessorised Hobi's (as he is fondly known by fans) OOTD (outfit of the day).

Also Read | RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook serve DYNAMITE looks in chic Louis Vuitton suits

About J-Hope

J-Hope recently completed his mandatory military service. He was discharged from the military base in Wonju on October 17. He is the second BTS member, after Jin (Kim Seokjin), to complete the service.