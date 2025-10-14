Golden outfits by Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor for Dhanteras 2025 fashion inspo

When it comes to glittering, sparkly ensembles, celebrities like Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and a few other Bollywood fashionistas consistently impress with their elegant and luxurious festive looks. This Dhanteras 2025, take fashion inspo from Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Ananya Panday.

So, taking inspiration from them for your OOTD for upcoming festivals like Dhanteras is a no-brainer. Whether it's the elegant sarees of Nita Ambani or the fun yet chic looks from Radhika Merchant's collection, or the wardrobes of Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor that perfectly blend tradition with glamour, here are some style inspirations for you.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani's saree collection embodies timeless elegance and the enduring beauty of the six yards. Here, she wears a Banarasi tissue silk saree with artwork conceptualised by Manish Malhotra. The gold hues of the silk drape pair well with a purple brocade blouse featuring intricate zari embroidery. This look is perfect for those who don't want an overdose of gold this Dhanteras.

Radhika Merchant

Mixing desi craftsmanship with Italian luxury, Radhika wore this dazzling rose gold corset from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 collection with a saree-silhouetted dress from Anamika Khanna. For your Dhanteras Puja, you can take inspiration from her to create a traditional yet modern outfit by selecting a rose gold corset, skirt, and dupatta set from your collection.

Ananya Panday

For Manish Malhotra's Diwali party this week, Ananya donned a glittering bralette, skirt, and dupatta from the designer's collection. The multiple gemstones and crystals embellished on her outfit turned Ananya into a literal patakha. So, if that is the vibe you want for your OOTD, pick the actor for your Dhanteras 2025 inspo. You can even wear to a friend's Diwali bash.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wore this glittering outfit for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

Although this look dates back to 2018, Kareena Kapoor's Manish Malhotra saree for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception is an edgy look that remains flirty, fresh, and fierce. With a dipping V-cut choli and sparklier-than-ever gold saree, Kareena wowed everyone with the dramatic ensemble that was a turn from her usual style.

Sahher Bambba

It wasn't just Ananya Panday who sparkled like a literal patakha at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Sahher Bambba turned heads too with her gorgeous sequinned ensemble. She wore a golden saree with an embellished jaal-work pallu paired with a bralette blouse, and a simple mang tika.

Janhvi Kapoor

Last but far from the least, Janhvi Kapoor's jewelled lehenga set for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities remains iconic, and what better look to take inspiration from on Dhanteras than this. The Falguni Shane Peacock look was adorned with multiple temple jewellery pieces and accented with exquisite jewels. So, get ready to raid your mom's wardrobe to recreate this look.