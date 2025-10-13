Edit Profile
    Kareena Kapoor looks royal at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria walk hand-in-hand. WATCH

    Several celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Here's a round up of the big night!

    Updated on: Oct 13, 2025 2:28 AM IST
    By Yashika Mathur
    It was an evening of festivities, fashion, and glamour which brought together the who's who of the film fraternity under one roof. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash is one of the most sought after events in the industry and this year's turn up yet again left everyone impressed!

    Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash gave fans several memorable moments.
    Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash gave fans several memorable moments.

    The evening saw several amazing moments that celebrities shared on the red carpet before entering Manish's residence. From Bobby Deol bumping into Preity Zinta to Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria walking in hand-in-hand, the party definitely gave us several memorable moments.

    While every celebrity brought their A-game to the party with their colourful, glamerous outfits, it was actually Kareena Kapoor Khan who stole the show with her absolutely royal white, bejeweled Anarkali!

    The evening was not just about fashion but several ‘aww’ worthy moments. The number one was Ayushmann Khurrana refusing to come in the frame without wife Tahira Kashyap, who was taking slightly longer to get out of the car!

    Actors Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria also made their red carpet debut as a couple at this evening as they walked in hand-in-hand.

    Another interesting moment saw Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday share the frame. While the two have shared the screen together, it was their roundtable banter a few years ago which is still remembered by fans!

    Soldier co-stars Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta had a surprise reunion as they met on the red carpet. In a wholesome moment, while Bobby's wife Tanya was hesitant to join the actor-duo on photo -op, Preity pulled her in and the three smiled for the cameras together!

    From Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor to Kajol, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, this Diwali party was everything Bollywood! Check out some videos

    Manish's Diwali party is an annual event, which is often followed by other celebrities hosting gatherings for their near and dear ones in the industry.

