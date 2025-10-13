Kareena Kapoor looks royal at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria walk hand-in-hand. WATCH

It was an evening of festivities, fashion, and glamour which brought together the who's who of the film fraternity under one roof. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash is one of the most sought after events in the industry and this year's turn up yet again left everyone impressed! Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash gave fans several memorable moments.

The evening saw several amazing moments that celebrities shared on the red carpet before entering Manish's residence. From Bobby Deol bumping into Preity Zinta to Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria walking in hand-in-hand, the party definitely gave us several memorable moments.

While every celebrity brought their A-game to the party with their colourful, glamerous outfits, it was actually Kareena Kapoor Khan who stole the show with her absolutely royal white, bejeweled Anarkali!