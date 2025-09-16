Bobby Deol says Aryan Khan is ‘closed off’ but reveals why fans will love him: ‘You just fall in love with Aryan once…’

Bollywood might love its dramatic onscreen pairings, but sometimes the sweetest stories are the ones that unfold off-screen. Case in point? Bobby Deol and Aryan Khan. In a new interview, the cast of The Ba***ds of Bollywood recently sat down to talk about everything that happened behind the scenes of the show. But the moment that stood out the most was Bobby's heartfelt admiration for the show’s debutant director. Aryan Khan and Bobby Deol

“You just fall in love with him…” In a chat with Pinkvilla, Bobby couldn’t stop praising Aryan and the values instilled in him by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. “Shahrukh and Gauri have nurtured their kids. They’re such good human beings and you just fall in love with Aryan once you get to know him. He’s a bit closed off, and he doesn’t talk to people when he doesn’t know them. But when you talk to him and meet him, you realise what a good man he is, and you have a lot of fun in his company. So I think it’s something… I’m very lucky that I’m a part of this show.”

“I didn’t even want to hear the script!” Bobby further revealed to Filmfare how strongly he felt about being part of Aryan’s debut venture. “I just wanted to work with Aryan on his debut show. That meant a lot to me. When I got the call, I just said I was doing it. I don’t even want to hear the script. But Aryan insisted on narrating it. And he was very professional about it. When I heard the narration, I was just taken in by his conviction and was happy that I was going to be a part of something special. That is how it began. And the experience of working with Aryan was even beyond that.”

The actor’s enthusiasm mirrors the kind of warmth and support his father, Dharmendra, once extended to a young Shah Rukh Khan — something fans online were quick to point out.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood The Ba***ds of Bollywood claims to be an unapologetic satire on Bollywood’s clichés — delving into nepotism, ambition, manipulation, and the glitzy chaos of stardom. Bobby plays a superstar whose daughter, a quintessential nepo kid, falls for an outsider — sparking a narrative packed with drama.

The ensemble includes Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi. Adding to the madness are cameos from SRK, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Badshah, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani, and more. The Ba**ds of Bollywood premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 18, 2025.