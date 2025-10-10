Yami Gautam's Haq in legal trouble: Shah Bano's daughter sends legal notice to CBFC

Actor Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Haq, inspired from Shah Bano case has reportedly found itself in legal trouble. Late Shah Bano’s daughter Siddiqua Begum has sent a legal notice to Central Board of Film Certification, director Suparn S Varma, Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios. Siddiqua, through her lawyers have claimed that the film has been made without getting prior consent or authorization from Siddiqua. A still from Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam's film Haq

Siddiqua claims that Haq amounts to unautharozed use, distortion and commercialization of private life events of Shah Bano, who brought the landmark judgement in 1985 on the maintenance lawsuit in India. The landmark Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case upheld the right of Muslim women to claim maintenance after divorce.

The legal notice from Siddiqua Begum has been sent out to under Article 21 - Violation of Right To Privacy and Dignity, Violation of Personality and Publicity Rights, Defamation under section 356 BNS, Violation of Copyrights, Moral Rights under section 57 and 63 of the copyright Act, 1957 and Violation of CBFC Guidelines (Cinematograph Act 1952)

The legal notice is also demands that CBFC should withhold or revoke the certification process of the film. We reached out to the makers of Haq but didn’t meet with any response.

While Yami plays the lead role in the film, Emraan Hashmi plays the role of her husband Ahmad Khan.The film has been shot in parts of Lucknow including Kakori, Sandila amongst other locations.