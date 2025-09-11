Yami Gautam reveals if she thought about going under the knife: 'Sirf aloo aur pyaaz ko hona chahiye'

Actor Yami Gautam has responded to a question about whether she has ever considered going under the knife. Yami spoke about herself at an event hosted by skin care brand Olay in Mumbai. Yami Gautam will be seen in a courtroom drama inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case.(Instagram/yamigautam)

Yami Gautam on whether she wants to go under the knife

The actor was asked if she would change anything about herself surgically. She replied with a laugh that she thinks "under the knife sirf aloo, pyaaz ko hona chahiye (only onion and potato should be under the knife)." When she was told that many celebrities opt for this, the actor replied, "I'm no one to preach anyone, I'm no one to give anyone an advice, especially when you're addressing a general public.

Yami spoke about what she believes in. "To my fans or to anyone who has been remotely following my work or my journey, they would associate me with anything that is real, flawed, just being myself. That would be my personal message. I don't want to preach to anyone. Jisko jo khushi de, jisko jo accha lage (Whatever makes one happy, make them feel good)... We must be what gives us the most happiness. Aap khush rahenge (If you stay happy), you'll always look nice," she added.

When Yami revealed being asked to get a nose job

In 2023, speaking with Indian Express.com, Yami shared she was once asked to get a nose job. “I was advised to get a nose job! There are so many advice floating around (this was one of them). What is people’s obsession with others' faces?! There are girls, people who take it seriously. I feel very bad because you have to look at yourself every day and work. Sometimes if some things go wrong…"

“I mean, it is a personal choice, to each his own, I am no one to comment on anybody else. But I feel it is not right, if you want to do something, that should be your choice. It shouldn’t be coming from anyone, that, ‘Oh, this is what you need to do so then you will get cast or look better.’ I don’t agree with all those things,” she had added.

About Yami's films

Fans saw Yami last in the comedy Dhoom Dhaam along with Pratik Gandhi. The film released on Netflix earlier this year. Yami will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in a courtroom drama. It is inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case. Yami will play Shah Bano, and Emraan's role is inspired by her ex-husband, Ahmed Khan. This film is the second instalment in filmmaker Suparn S Varma’s courtroom trilogy. The first was Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2003).