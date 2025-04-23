Exclusive: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi wrap up shoot of courtroom drama inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case | Details

Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi are all set to headline a courtroom drama inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case. HT City has exclusively learnt that Yami, who will play Shah Bano, and Emraan whose role is inspired by her ex-husband, Ahmed Khan, have wrapped up the film’s shoot. Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's character will be inspired by Shah Bano and Ahmed Khan.

This film is the second instalment in filmmaker Suparn S Varma’s courtroom trilogy. The first was Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2003).

Today, on the 40th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case in which it upheld the right of Muslim women to claim maintenance after divorce, a source close to the project tells us, “Yami and Emraan are leading this impactful courtroom drama and have finished the shooting schedule. A lot of research has gone into the script to ensure authenticity and the film boasts of several long and intense courtroom scenes. Yami plays Shah Bano, while Emraan’s character draws from Ahmed Khan.”

The film has been shot in parts of Lucknow including Kakori, Sandila amongst other locations.

“The film promises intense performances and hard-hitting dialogues. The makers are eyeing a global release around October or November this year,” says the source.