EXCLUSIVE| Yami Gautam Dhar's first interview after becoming a mother: First Children's Day with my Junior Dhar!

It’s her first interview after becoming a mother six months back, and Yami Gautam Dhar can barely contain her excitement. Vedavid, her munchkin has completely changed her life around. Celebrating her first Children’s Day with her own child today, here’s a low down on her life at the moment. Yami Gautam Dhar

‘I still can't believe I am a mother'

Gautam says to HT City, “I still don’t believe sometimes that I am a mother! Especially when I have to refer to Vedavid as ‘my son’ while I am talking to someone. That’s the time when you spell it loud.”

It’s said that priorities of a mother- and family- change after the arrival of a baby. Mention it to her, and she replies, “Absolutely. I remember the day I came back home from the hospital and everyone wanted to see the baby. You know, how it is in every family. I just took a moment, sat next to Aditya. I said ‘I don’t know how to explain this, but it feels that my life just before this moment seems like a blur to me’ You’re not just giving birth to a baby, you’re giving birth to your own self. This is no exaggeration. Everything - psychologically, emotionally, physically changes in that one moment.”

It's all in the name

Vedavid is a unique name, we point out. Gautam reveals it is a name for Lord Vishnu, and also Lord Shiva. “And the one who knows all the Vedas. There’s a lot of pressure on him! (laughs) I told Aditya ‘over to you now’ Every day I have a new nickname for my son, but the one which has stuck is JD- Junior Dhar! My brother Ojas came up with it while we were watching a film one day during my pregnancy. I liked the name so much. Everyone asked ‘what if it’s a girl?’ I said I will call my baby JD even then,” she chuckles.

Tips and tricks, courtesy mom

Gautam asserts no amount of reading up manuals and books can prepare you for the arrival of a child. She tells us, “You’re literally learning every day. No one can, can prepare you enough. The more you’re spending time, the more your baby teaches you. I try not to open the internet on everything there is. There’s God’s best creation called mothers, and thank God for mothers!” Her mother, Anjali has been helping her navigate through motherhood, “She is such a hands on mother. I keep saying every day ‘I don’t know what I would do if it was not for my mummy’ You never stop being a parent. I mean, from her perspective, I’m a grown up, I’m a mother now, I’m working and all those things, and yet I’m once again, all over back to mumma!”

Aditya as a dad

Aditya is busy with the shoot of his next film currently. How is he coming along on the daddy duties? Is he changing nappies? “He is an absolutely hands-on father, a burp expert, and Vedavid loves him. You have to see the moment he spots Aditya! He lights up, feels so shy, and suddenly at the same time he jumps at him even before you know it!It’s like cable work happening at that time. Of course Aditya in the middle of his own shoot. But whenever he’s getting time, he’s coming and, and meeting us. The baby feels the happiness.”