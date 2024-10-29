Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New mommy Yami Gautam returns to gym, says ‘it’s time to get fit': Pic

BySugandha Rawal
Oct 29, 2024 02:48 PM IST

After embracing motherhood, Yami Gautam took a step back from work. Lately, she has been taking baby steps back to work. She is married to Aditya Dhar.

Actor Yami Gautam is gearing up to regain her fitness after embracing motherhood. The new mom, who welcomed her first child with husband Aditya Dhar in May, is hitting the gym to get back in shape. Also read: Yami Gautam gets emotional as father wins his first National Film Award: ‘Your family is proud of you, papa’

Yami Gautam, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, welcomed her son on May 10.
Yami Gautam, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, welcomed her son on May 10.

Fitness mode on

On Tuesday, Yami took to Instagram Stories to share a gym selfie, signalling her mission to get fit again.

She shared a picture of herself at the gym, captioning it "Time to get fit.” Yami is seen wearing comfortable black workout attire as she poses in the mirror in front of the dumbbells.

The actor, known for her roles in Vicky Donor and Uri: The Surgical Strike, has been focusing on motherhood since the arrival of her baby. Now, she is on her way to getting fit.

Yami's Insta post.
Yami's Insta post.

Yami becomes a mommy

Yami welcomed her son on May 10. Yami and Aditya shared the news through an Instagram post, saying they have named him, Vedavid. They made a collaborative post with a note that read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love”.

“As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation,” the post added, ending with folded hands and heart emoji.

Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021. The couple announced the big news of them expecting their first baby during the trailer launch event of their film Article 370 in February this year.

After embracing motherhood, Yami took a step back from work to focus on the new chapter of her life. Lately, she has been taking baby steps back to work. Some time back, she shared pictures from a promotional shoot, saying that it was good to be back at work. Yami was last seen in Article 370. She shared the screen with Priyamani and Arun Govil in this political action thriller.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //