New mommy Yami Gautam returns to gym, says ‘it’s time to get fit': Pic

Fitness mode on

On Tuesday, Yami took to Instagram Stories to share a gym selfie, signalling her mission to get fit again.

She shared a picture of herself at the gym, captioning it "Time to get fit.” Yami is seen wearing comfortable black workout attire as she poses in the mirror in front of the dumbbells.

The actor, known for her roles in Vicky Donor and Uri: The Surgical Strike, has been focusing on motherhood since the arrival of her baby. Now, she is on her way to getting fit.

Yami's Insta post.

Yami becomes a mommy

Yami welcomed her son on May 10. Yami and Aditya shared the news through an Instagram post, saying they have named him, Vedavid. They made a collaborative post with a note that read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love”.

“As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation,” the post added, ending with folded hands and heart emoji.

Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021. The couple announced the big news of them expecting their first baby during the trailer launch event of their film Article 370 in February this year.

After embracing motherhood, Yami took a step back from work to focus on the new chapter of her life. Lately, she has been taking baby steps back to work. Some time back, she shared pictures from a promotional shoot, saying that it was good to be back at work. Yami was last seen in Article 370. She shared the screen with Priyamani and Arun Govil in this political action thriller.