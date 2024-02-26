Yami Gautam thanks audience for proving naysayers of Article 370 wrong: ‘So many people told us it’s too technical'

Yami Gautam is celebrating the box-office success of her new political action thriller, Article 370. The actor said the audience proved the naysayers wrong, those who claimed her film is “too technical” or has “too many political jargons”. (Also Read: After Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, now Yami Gautam's Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries) Article 370 box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam-starrer packs a punch

Yami on Article 370's box office success

On Monday, Yami took to her X handle and wrote, “When we were making Article 370, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience, ‘it’s too technical, too many political jargons etc etc’. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad (thank you)! Jai Hind!”

Article 370 earned ₹10.25 crore on its first Sunday, after garnering ₹9.08 crore on Saturday and ₹6.12 crore on its opening day. This makes the Yami-starrer the highest-grossing female-led film of 2024 so far.

About Article 370

In the film, Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Article 370 film while he was addressing a gathering in Jammu. He said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information."

Responding to PM Modi's speech, Yami took to Instagram and wrote, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!”

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar.

