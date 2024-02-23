Article 370 Twitter reviews: Internet hails Yami Gautam for 'best film of her career'

Article 370 Twitter reviews: Actor Yami Gautam is getting praise on social media for her latest movie, Article 370. Several celebrities and movie-goers took to Twitter (now called X) to leave glowing reviews for the political action thriller. (Also read: Article 370 movie review: Yami Gautam, Priyamani steal the show in gritty, nuanced tale of a chapter from Indian history) Yami Gautam in Article 370. She plays a police officer in the movie.

Article 370, is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Director. Yami Gautam, Priyamani, and Arun Govil are among the star cast in the movie which hit theatres on February 23. The release of this film comes ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country, further intensifying the public's interest in the portrayal of revocation of Article 370.

The reviews

South star Adivi Sesh shared a review of the movie on Twitter. “Very rarely does one see a well crafted Political Thriller done right like #Article370 Got to witness the amazing @yamigautam in her best performance without a doubt. And #PriyaMani garu. Dear @AdityaDharFilms You are now 2 for 2 bhai The film is Grounded and Urgent. Thank you for having us at the Mumbai preview. Kudos to the other Aditya, director #AdityaJhambale on a layered debut & Kudos to Lokesh, the entire cast n crew as well. Stellar,” he wrote after attending a screening for the movie in Mumbai on Thursday.

Trade expert Girish Johar wrote, “A MUST WATCH !! #Article370 is a gripping tale of an important part of India's history, from a particular POV. The film is enticing, simple & entertaining. Structuring of the film is engaging, could have been a little tighter on edit. #Yami gives a RAGING & ROARING performance & is the soul of the film, meanwhile #PriyaMani is superbly graceful, restrained & is the backbone of the film. BGM & DOP is excellent too.”

A review on Twitter mentioned that the film could have been edited better but it is entertaining none the less. “#Article370 is IMPACTFUL. #YamiGautam continues her streak of fabulous performances. With strong writing in the second half, the film has its moments spread across. The cast right from #Priyamani to #RajZutshi is at its best. The film starts on an interesting note & moves at its own pace. The pace & storytelling picks up pre-interval and the second half is engaging throughout. BGM & Camerawork of the film are good. Few loopholes like quick and smooth execution of difficult tasks influences the convincing aspect of the events but nevertheless those moments are limited.”

Another person wrote, “Yami's dialogue delivery is perfect. Must watch.” A pre-interview review read, “#Article370 interval- We have seen quite a few movies based on true events which retell a historic event of our country. While most of them are not good, filmmaking POV se, they feel like using your emotions BUT NOT THIS. Ekdum kadak, Raw & real. Yami Gautam. Kamaal music.”

A tweet read that the film is a must watch for all Indians. “A powerful and energetic audience during pre release screening of #Article370 movie in Houston organized by ⁦⁦ @kp_global. It is a must watch for every Indian . It is a gripping movie with super action by ⁦@yamigautam that will keep you wanting for more and more.”

More praise came in for Yami. A review read, “There are 2-3 scenes in #Article370 that show #YamiGautam is improving as an actor with each project. We have the first standout performance of 2024 by a female actor and one of the confirmed nominees of the best actress award in next year's award shows already.”

What PM Modi said about the movie

Earier, PM Narendra Modi also spoke about the film at a rally in Jammu. "I have heard that perhaps a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. I think your 'Jai Jai Kaar' (cheers) are going to be heard all over the country," Modi said, addressing a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu. The Prime Minister's remarks, made during his second visit to the Jammu region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, coincided with the film's imminent release late this week. While acknowledging his lack of familiarity with the film's specifics, Modi highlighted the potential of such productions in providing the public with accurate insights. "I do not know what the film is all about but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information," Modi said.