Yami Gautam gets emotional as father wins his first National Film Award: ‘Your family is proud of you, papa’

Her father won the Best Punjabi Film award at the 70th National Film Awards for his film, Baghi Di Dhee. The 70th National Film Awards were held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu the honoured the awardees.

Her Insta post

After the ceremony on Tuesday, Yami took to Instagram to share an emotional post for her father. She couldn’t be at the event, but she captured the big moment of her father taking the award and posted the clip on her Instagram.

Yami, who was watching the ceremony on television, shared pictures of the live telecast. She admitted that watching her father up on the stage made her very emotional, adding that she is very proud of him.

“Very emotional moment as my father, Shri Mukesh Gautam , received his first National Award, as a director, for his film - Baghi Di Dhee,” wrote the Article 370 actor.

Yami added, “Emotions cannot be poured in words. I am such a proud daughter. My father’ journey till here has been one of the hardest journeys I have seen & yet couldn’t deter him from his consistent passion for work & immense honesty in ethics. Your family is proud of you, papa (multiple folded hand emoji)”.

Ending her post, she shared, “A special mention to @rabindra.narayan and @jasrajsinghbhatti for being a fantastic team”.

More about Yami

Meanwhile, Yami is enjoying her motherhood phase. Yami, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, welcomed her son on May 10. They shared the news through an Instagram post, saying they have named him, Vedavid.

They made a collaborative post, with a note, which read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love”.

Yami was last seen in Article 370. She shared the screen with Priyamani and Arun Govil in this political action thriller.