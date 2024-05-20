Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy; name him Vedavid. See announcement pic

On Monday, the couple shared the good news on Instagram, revealing that Yami gave birth to a baby boy on Akshaya Tritiya (May 10).

Happy start to Monday

The couple gave a happy start to the week by sharing the good news. They made a collaborative post, with a note, which read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love”.

The post came with a heartwarming caption. “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible,” the couple wrote in the joint post.

“As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation,” they concluded, ending with folded hands and heart emoji.

Congratulatory messages

As soon as the post was shared on social media, their friends and fans showered them with good blessings and congratulatory messages.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his first baby with wife and actor Deepika Padukone, led the congratulatory wishes, writing, “Bahut bahut bahut sara pyaar! (Lots of love to all of you) God bless”.

Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations… god bless”, with actor Mrunal Thakur writing, “Congratulations”. Her Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote, “Heartiest congratulations”.

Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021. The couple announced the big news of them expecting their first baby during the trailer launch event of their film Article 370 in February this year.

“We were jumping with joy, and emotion. Now we can’t wait.” Yami had told Hindustan Times earlier while talking about her excitement to be a mom. She added, “You are never prepared for a moment like this. You only realise once you are in it. You get happy when it happens to your loved ones, like when my sister was pregnant. When it has happened to me, I can’t stop smiling”.