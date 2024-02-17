Pregnant Yami Gautam opens up about having her first baby: 'I suddenly feel so special'

Yami Gautam is expecting her first child with husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The couple announced the big news during the trailer launch event of their upcoming film Article 370. In an interview with News18, Yami opened up about her pregnancy journey. She said she prefers to 'excuse' herself if 'someone is making her uncomfortable'. The actor said 'life is complicated but pregnancy is a blessed time'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Yami Gautam's pregnancy, says Aditya Dhar has so much integrity Yami Gautam with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Article 370 in Mumbai. (File Photo/ANI)(Girish Srivastav)

‘Being over-emotional during pregnancy is real’

Yami Gautam said, “It feels really good and so empowering. Motherhood gives you a different kind of confidence and power. I’ve been working and have been independent all my life and all those things are there. But I suddenly feel so special. Something has changed in me and that change is for good. I feel like I’ve developed a different perspective towards things."

She added, “Being over-emotional during pregnancy is real. So, I’m not endorsing curbing one’s feelings but it’s also about getting control over them and knowing what’s good for me and my baby. My emotions might always be at the surface but is that good for me and my baby? I don’t know. I prefer to be happy, eating well and having my family and people I love and am comfortable with around me. If someone is making me uncomfortable, I’ve all the right to excuse myself. It’s a very special time and it should be enjoyed in the best possible way. Life is anyway complicated but pregnancy is a blessed time and I don’t want to over-think anything…"

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Yami Gautam's pregnancy

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar married in June 2021. Their film Article 370 will be released on February 23. Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the two on their baby news as well as their film.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Mr Dhar has so much integrity and talent. Also Yami Gautam is just so wonderful, undoubtedly my favourite Bollywood couple. Trailer of Article 370 looks amazing. Wish them the best, also congratulations for the pregnancy as well. So happy for them."

