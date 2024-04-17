Article 370 actor Yami Gautam on final leg of pregnancy: My husband Aditya's got Amar Chitra Katha, Ramayana for me

She’s enjoying the final leg of her pregnancy, apart from the professional success in the form of Article 370 this year. Yami Gautam Dhar says the prep to welcome the new addition to her and filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s family is underway, “My family is here in Mumbai, my sister (Surilie) is going to join me soon. We are traditional, we don’t really have a concept of making a nursery. Of course there are adjustments, you have to prepare. Baby proofing will happen later when the baby starts running around. My sister, who is a mother, says this is the best phase. I am sure there will be challenges as well, but we will get to know once we are in it. We are just very excited.” Actor Yami Gautam

Is the otherwise calm Aditya still so patient or has he started feeling jittery? Yami laughs, “He is just very happy. We keep discussing things, exchanging notes. He keeps sending me stuff he feels will help me. Then we have our parents too, we ask them how they sued to do it. Anyone who knows Aditya knows he is very calm. He keeps asking me ‘what do you want to eat today, what do you feel like doing; He has got Amar Chitra Katha and Ramayana for me. My mom used to read it when she was expecting me and my sister.” Apart from this, she is also listening to late music legend MS Subbulakshmi.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

What is also keeping her in happy state of mind is her film completing 50 days running in theatres, after OMG 2 (2023), yet another hit. Yami beams, “A female colleague- and I don’t believe in taking names- messaged me and it was so refreshing to read it. She said in today’s time, a film like this working... we know the kind of economic shift we have been facing in the industry. We are just happy and thankful that this happened. I am extremely satisfied. When your choices are in sync with the audience, that’s the best award, for an actor and producer, anyone who has given blood and heart to it.”