 Article 370 actor Yami Gautam on final leg of pregnancy: My husband Aditya's got Amar Chitra Katha, Ramayana for me - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Article 370 actor Yami Gautam on final leg of pregnancy: My husband Aditya's got Amar Chitra Katha, Ramayana for me

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 17, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar opens up on her film Article 370 completing 50 days in theatres, and prepping for motherhood.

She’s enjoying the final leg of her pregnancy, apart from the professional success in the form of Article 370 this year. Yami Gautam Dhar says the prep to welcome the new addition to her and filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s family is underway, “My family is here in Mumbai, my sister (Surilie) is going to join me soon. We are traditional, we don’t really have a concept of making a nursery. Of course there are adjustments, you have to prepare. Baby proofing will happen later when the baby starts running around. My sister, who is a mother, says this is the best phase. I am sure there will be challenges as well, but we will get to know once we are in it. We are just very excited.”

Actor Yami Gautam
Actor Yami Gautam

Is the otherwise calm Aditya still so patient or has he started feeling jittery? Yami laughs, “He is just very happy. We keep discussing things, exchanging notes. He keeps sending me stuff he feels will help me. Then we have our parents too, we ask them how they sued to do it. Anyone who knows Aditya knows he is very calm. He keeps asking me ‘what do you want to eat today, what do you feel like doing; He has got Amar Chitra Katha and Ramayana for me. My mom used to read it when she was expecting me and my sister.” Apart from this, she is also listening to late music legend MS Subbulakshmi.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

What is also keeping her in happy state of mind is her film completing 50 days running in theatres, after OMG 2 (2023), yet another hit. Yami beams, “A female colleague- and I don’t believe in taking names- messaged me and it was so refreshing to read it. She said in today’s time, a film like this working... we know the kind of economic shift we have been facing in the industry. We are just happy and thankful that this happened. I am extremely satisfied. When your choices are in sync with the audience, that’s the best award, for an actor and producer, anyone who has given blood and heart to it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Article 370 actor Yami Gautam on final leg of pregnancy: My husband Aditya's got Amar Chitra Katha, Ramayana for me
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On